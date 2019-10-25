Halfords launch ‘the cheapest e-road bike in Europe’

The new 2020 Carrera Crossroad Electric has significantly lowered the entry point to the road e-bike club on its debut this week.

Priced at £999.99 it is the first such bike from a recognised brand to drop below the four figure mark, putting it firmly in the sights of commuters and leisure riders alike.

The electrical assistance is delivered through a Suntour motor system situated in the rear wheel. The external, removable 312W/h battery promises to provide enough power to provide a range of up to 40 miles on one charge. For riders wanting to push the mileage, Halfords has stated that a larger 418 W/h capacity battery can be ordered as an optional extra.

The Suntour HESC motor specced is the well known bike component manufacturer’s premium version providing a little more torque than the standard version, boosting the Crossroad Electric’s capabilities on the road. Power delivery is controlled by a more sophisticated crank based torque sensor rather than the less accurate cadence sensors that are normally specced on ‘budget’ e-bikes.

The Carrera Crossroad Electric features a specifically designed aluminium frame and fork. It features dropped seatstays and mounting points for mudguards and rear rack to give it practical versatility. Disc brakes are specced, something we fully recommend with a heavier e-bike. These are mechanical Tektro versions, operated by a cable. Not as powerful as a full hydraulic setup, Carrera has specced a larger 180mm rotor up front to aid stopping power.

The groupset is a mix of Shimano nine-speed Acera and Microshift. With just a single front chainring to keep things as simple as possible. Tyres are larger 32c volume Kenda.

The Crossroads Electric is stated as weighing 19 kilograms in an unspecified size and is available from now in three sizes; small, medium and large, to fit riders from 5’4″-6’2″.