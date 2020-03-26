First look at Le Col’s new spring/summer range

With the steady and reliable change of the seasons and the transition from cold winter days to a warmer spring and summer climate, it’s finally time to shed the cocoon of winter cycling kit and embrace shorts and short sleeves once more.

Le Col has just dropped it’s latest spring and summer collection and whilst in the mainstay it’s business as usual within the ranges, there has been some refreshing of colour schemes, tweaking of fit and tightening of styling for 2020.

Performance underpins everything Le Col produces, and the brand has been able to improve its products thanks to feedback and testing done in collaboration with men’s UCI World Tour team, Bahrain-McLaren and UCI Continental women’s team Drops.

As technical kit partners to the teams, Le Col clothing has already played a part in winning time trials and bunch sprints in the early season races.

Read: Le Col Pro Jersey review

All three ranges have been tailored in Le Col’s own factory in Italy, in the foothills of some of the best riding landscapes on the planet and developed to deliver the most premium on-the-bike experience.

Across their three ranges – Hors Categorie (HC), Pro and Sport – Le Col’s new kit is designed for all types of riders, and inspired by their partnerships in the pro peloton.

Hors Categorie (HC) range

Le Col’s ultimate riding kit, designed for your very best day on the bike, whether it be a long training ride, or planning for your first group ride back once the Covid-19 risk has departed.

The premium fabrics and tailored fit across the HC range result in a collection that stands for quality. With a less compressive fit and more supportive fabrics, it’s an understated kit the pro’s would love to get their hands on.

New this season: Khaki & Saffron jersey colours are added to men’s range, and Navy is added to women’s range.

Pro range

Informed, tested and proved in the pro-peloton, Le Col’s Pro range provides riders with everything they need to perform at their peak.

With a single minded focus to get you to the finish line faster – while feeling fresher – wearers can be reassured that the kit is giving them all the advantages possible so they can concentrate on their ride.

New this season: Updated Pro Carbon shoes for men and women, plus Women’s Pro jersey now available in Sky Blue.

Sport range

A complete revamp across the Sport collection, means that the Le Col Sport range raises the standard in versatile performance cycle clothing.

This kit has been developed to offer a slightly relaxed fit with value at the core. Expect comfort and technical features worthy of regular club rides and the big moments in your cycling season.

New this season: Four new jersey colours across the men’s range and three new colourways for the women’s with new bibshort construction providing black and white and black on black options for both.

Head to the Le Col site for more information and full pricing.