Lightweight wheels releases new tubeless ready Evo wheelsets

Lightweight’s new Generation Evo wheelsets are the German brand’s first ever tubeless ready performance wheels.

The new range consists of four new disc brake wheelsets that each feature a new carbon layer structure including special high modular CFRP fibres as well as tubeless technology.

According to lightweight, the aim of the new wheelsets is to increase power transmission, increase comfort and improve both acceleration and braking precision. The latter via the use of CFRP fibres in the spokes.

All the wheelsets use Lightweight’s pentagonal carbon disc brake hubs. These boast a lot of benefits, not least management of the increased heat generated by the disc brakes as well as improved stiffness. All the wheelsets used DT Swiss internals in the hubs.

The big update for the Meilenstein Evo and the Wegweiser Evo is that they’re both now gravel and cycle cross approved, according to Lightweight. Although, their internal rim width of 18.2mm is a little timid compared to other brand’s on the market.

The Meilenstein Evo has a rim depth of 48mm, a claimed weight of 1380g and a £4899 price tag. Meanwhile, the Wegweiser Evo is 36mm deep, with a claimed weight of 1450g at a cost of £3,499.

Well known in the triathlon and time trial sectors, the Fernweg Evo wheels are available with either a 63mm or a whopping 85mm deep rim and both sets have an 18.2mm internal rim width and are tubeless ready.

According to lightweight, the high tensile carbon spokes result in increase acceleration and, despite the deep rims, apparently are aerodynamically optimised to reduce cross wind problems. Both wheels have a recommended tyre width anywhere from 23mm through to 32mm.

The Fernweg Evo 63 weighs a claimed 1695g while the Evo 85s weigh 1765 and both wheelsets boast a whopping £7,319 price tag.

Both the Meilenstein and Fernweg wheels are available in Shwarz edition, which means that you can upgrade and get all black graphics as well as CeramicSpeed bearings for another £459 on top of the RRP.

Lightweight says that the first delivery of the new wheels will be taken in November and will be available for custom builds throughout the winter.