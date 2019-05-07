Marianne Vos’s Tour de Yorkshire-winning Liv Langma

Marianne Vos claimed a huge victory last weekend by winning the Tour de Yorkshire, stating in no uncertain terms that after a few years of lacking absolute top form she is back to fight for many more race wins this year.

Throughout the race Vos rode the Liv Langma, the women-specific racing machine developed alongside its sister brand Giant. This one in particular is the Langma Advanced SL 0, the highest-end Liv available to buy and one step above our Editor’s Choice-winning Langma Advanced Pro 0 tested by Hannah Bussey last year.

Of course being in the pro ranks you’d expect Vos to be riding the absolute best: the Advanced SL composite frame and fork is the highest grade used by Giant, developed and made in the Taiwanese brand’s own carbon facility.

Vos seems to like the classic technologies seen on Giant’s road bikes as well. The Langma borrows from the Compact Road design of the Giant TCR that revolutionised road bikes in the 1990s, whereby the sloping top tube design creates smaller front and rear triangles for a lighter, stiffer frame.

The OverDrive Two system of oversized headset bearings with a tapered fork steerer is copied over from Giant too and we can only imagine this has helped Vos on those epic descents along the course.

Marianne Vos has the new SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset on hand with what looks like the 48/35 chainset and a 10/28 at the rear. As you can see from the shots, this bike is fresh from a rain-soaked victory!

Giant components finish off the ride; wheels, handlebars, stem and saddle included. Vittoria tyres look after the grip levels.

Interestingly Vos has an Ass Saver attached for her race, looking for that added protection in the horrible conditions in Yorkshire last weekend.