Shimano announces the lightest fully integrated carbon handlebars on the market

The New Shimano PRO Vibe SL handlebars are 15% lighter and stronger than the current PRO Vibe model, the brand says

Developing a new carbon manufacturing process has allowed Shimano to combine high modulus M4075 carbo with high strength T800 fibres and allowed designers to use less resin than previous models.

Lightest on the market

As well as a weighing a claimed 15% less than the current cable integrated model, which makes it supposedly makes it the lightest handlebar on the market, the new Shimano PRO Vibe SL is also stiffer than previous versions too.

The cable integrated bars accept either Di2 or mechanical shifting, as well as being both mechanical or hydraulic brake cable friendly. Shimano says the Innegra Inside safety feature, an internal layer within the bar, supports the structural integrity of the bars, especially around entrance and exit ports that can suffer from stress fatigue and make the bars vulnerable under impact.

Compact or Aero

The new PRO Vibe SL comes in either a compact or an aero design. The compact version comes in widths of 38cm, 40cm and 42cm weighing a claimed weight of just 184g.

The aero bar has a wind cheating flatter top section and narrower drops weighs just 209g and comes in either 38cm or 40cm widths.

Launched today, the prices are yet to be confirmed.