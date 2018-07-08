New saddles and new shoe colours from Fizik

Ultra light OO range extends to Versus Evo saddles, while you can now get the Infinito R1 Knit in four different colours

Fizik’s premium saddle range is badged OO, with the brand’s Arione, Antares and Aliante all getting the OO treatment, including braided carbon rails and a carbon shell for ultra-low weight.

Now Fizik is extending the OO range to include its Versus Evo models. The Versus Evo saddle top includes a central pressure relief channel, unlike the standard saddles. Like the standard saddles, the Versus Evo OO range will be available in two widths: standard or wide and in the Arione, Antares or Aliante profiles.

Availability of the Versus Evo OO saddles will be from December 2018.

New colours for Infinito R1 Knit and Aria R3 shoes

One of the first cycling shoes with knitted uppers, the Infinito R1 Knit now gets three new colour options, in addition to the black/red combo available at launch. So you can now get a grey and black option as well as petroleum blue/yellow fluo and purple/blue.

The Infinito R1 Knit is Fizik’s premium shoe and is currently in action at the Tour de France with Geraint Thomas and AR2R La Mondiale’s Oliver Naesen.

The Aria R3 is a two Boa design with a synthetic leather upper, that looks a lot like the original R1B shoe that was Fizik’s range-topper before the Infinito R1 came along.

The Aria R3 now comes in navy – the new on-trend colour for cycling kit. The Terra X5 MTB shoe and its suede version also get a couple of new colour options.