New ultra-compact rollers launched by Elite

New rollers designed for increased safety and realism

Elite’s new Quick-Motion rollers won a gold award at Eurobike this year. As well as folding away into a really compact package for storage, they have innovative features, which Elite says bring a new level of excitement and reality to indoor training.

The Quick-Motion rollers come with three levels of magnetic resistance. These are designed to simulate flat rides and climbing. Resistance level is changed using an adjustment lever built into the top of the frame.

There’s a single beam connector between the two halves of the rollers. Elite calls this its longitudinal oscillating system and it’s designed to absorb inertia generated by the rider’s movements. It says it also increases stability and ease of use and ensures maximum safety even when doing sprint intervals and at high speed.

Elite’s rollers are 85mm in diameter and have a parabolic section with the ends increasing in diameter to 100mm, leading to self-centring of the bike’s wheels in the during use and assisting control.

The antistatic plastic coated roller surface is also claimed to reduce noise in use and tyre wear. There are maintenance-free sealed bearings and the rollers are assembled using stainless steel screws, so corrosion from sweat should not be an issue.

The distance between the Quick-Motion’s rollers can be adjusted through 11 positions, so Elite says they’re good for both road and mountain bikes with a wide range of geometries. There’s also compatibility with a range of training apps including TrainerRoad. List price of the Quick-Motion rollers from UK distributor Madison is £374.99.