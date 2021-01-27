Oakley Custom Program promises over ’40 million’ combinations

Oakley has increased the options available within its Custom Program, promising ‘more than 40 million’ possible combinations for those looking to match their glasses with their kit and preferences.

Without setting up some sort of automated system, or writing off a week’s worth of work hours, we’ll have to take Oakley’s word for it on the number.

The number of customisable parts depends upon the frame style, but the most malleable allow for six alterations – with swappable parts including the frame colour, lens tints, earsocks, and stems as well as ‘decorative components’ which we assume refers to logos and the like.

All of the most popular cycling styles – such as the Sutro, Radar EV – and casual styles like the Frogskins are available for customisation. Riders can also choose to have letters etched on to the lens – such as a nickname or team name (we assume you’d want that subtley in the corner!)

The Okaley EV Advancer impressed us enough to wind up in the 2020 Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice awards, we concluded: “adaptive lenses, comfortable feel and durable means these Oakleys will do you well all year round.”

The ‘Youth Collection’ has also impressed us, fitting smaller faces (youth, or otherwise!) very well.

Prices vary depending upon the style, amount of customisation and the lens choice.

The approach seems similar to that taken by SunGod, an eyewear brand launched via a Crowdfunding campaign in 2013. In July 2020, the British brand was promising over 4,000 different variation, and our pair achieved an 8/10 on test.

To celebrate the increased possibilities offered by the Oakley Custom Program, the brand has released a limited edition set of its Sutro Lite Factory Pilot glasses. These feature a Factory Pilot etch in the center of the lens, and comes in a Factory Pilot microbag.

The custom glasses are available via Oakley.com, and select Sunglass Hut stores.