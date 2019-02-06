Orbea launches SRAM Red eTap AXS version of the Orca and Orca Aero

Orbea’s lightweight and aero bikes now come kitted out with SRAM’s latest groupset

Orbea has got onto the SRAM 12-speed bandwagon early, with the announcement of SRAM Red eTap AXS versions of its Orca and Orca Aero disc brake bikes.

AXS adds a twelfth sprocket to the cassette, but also allows a 10 tooth smallest sprocket to be used. This in turn allows SRAM to offer the top end ratios found on a drivetrain with an 11-tooth smallest sprocket, while dropping the chainring size to 48 teeth, for a lighter system weight.

The Orca M11iLTD-D is Orbea’s premium lightweight race machine. It’s priced at £7649 (€8499, $9499) and uses SRAM’s 10-28 cassette, coupled to the 48/35 chainset, which SRAM says gives the range that most riders need, while saving some weight from the smaller chainrings.

The Orca Aero uses Orbea’s aero road frame. It’s designed with tube and fork sections that exceed the now-obsolete UCI 3:1 ratio, which Orbea says increases efficiency by 4 watts for the Freeflow fork design alone.

Again, it comes equipped with disc brakes and with Vision Metron 5D integrated aero bars. It uses the same 48/35, 10-28 drivetrain as the Orca. Price is £7199 (€7999, $8999). We’ve rated the Orca Aero when we’ve tested it here at Cycling Weekly.

Both bikes come with Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Disc UST CL deep section carbon wheels and Mavic’s matching Yksion 25mm tubeless tyres.

SRAM will also be kitting out the Orbea Factory Team mountain bike racers with its XX1 Eagle DUB 12-speed groupsets.