3T launches three new bike specs using SRAM Red eTap AXS 12-speed drivetrains

Two ring and single ring 12-speed options

Although it’s best known as a component brand and initially sold its Strada and Exploro framesets unbuilt, 3T has increasingly moved towards selling complete bikes specced with its own wheels and components.

SRAM selected 3T as one of its launch partners for the innovative 12-speed Red eTap AXS system and 3T was keen to show that it wasn’t just focussed on single ring systems.

So the 3T Strada Due, which was launched last year and comes with a front mech is now available as a complete build with SRAM Red eTap AXS 2×12. Called the Strada Due Team Stealth, the bike comes with a 48/35 chainset paired with a 10-28 cassette. Finishing kit includes 3T Discus C45 Ltd wheels along with 3T bars and stem.

Also new is the 2×12 spec of the Exploro LTD. It builds on the spec of the Exploro Speed, which was launched a couple of weeks ago, in being a road-going spec of 3T’s gravel bike. You get the same Discus C45 Ltd wheelset and the same ratios of the SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset. But 3T makes use of the extra clearance in the Exploro frameset to include WTB Riddler 37mm 700c tyres.

The third 3T bike using SRAM Red eTap AXS is a single ring variant of the Strada Team. The cassette is 10-33 while the chainset has a 46 tooth ring. There are the same 3T Discus C45 wheels and 3T finishing kit.

Launching the new bikes, 3T’s Gerard Vroomen pointed out that the increase from 11 to 12 speeds was more important for single ring users than adding two more ratios to a double ring group. Increasing to 13 speeds would add even more versatility. The cross-compatibility of the new groupset with Eagle AXS MTB is another opportunity, says Vroomen.

All the new 3T Red eTap AXS bikes are available in sizes from XS to XL and priced at £8990.