3T Exploro now comes in road-going Speed spec

3T says that it’s launched the spec to satisfy demand for a road-going Exploro

The 3T Exploro is designed for gravel riding, but its frame comes with aero features designed to work efficiently at the lower speeds and in the wind swept conditions often found off road.

The Exploro was aero tested at 32kph, rather than the more standard 48kph, to hone its aerodynamics for slower speeds and kit bolted to the bike included water bottles, to further reflect real world riding conditions.

3T says that the Exploro is also very fast on roads and great for mixing up multiple surfaces in one ride. So it’s announced a road-going component spec for the bike.

You can get the Exploro frameset in either the lower spec Team or the higher spec Ltd variant in the Exploro Speed. That’s kitted out with a SRAM Force 1 single ring groupset and 3T Discus C35 Team deep section carbon wheels. Gear ratios are 46 front and 11-36 out back. There’s an option to spec 3T’s Torno aero crankset with 44 teeth too too, for an extra €600 to €800.

The Exploro Speed Ltd spec comes in at €6400. Other kit on the build includes 3T Aeronova Team Stealth bars, a Fizik Antares Versus saddle and Continental GP 4000 S II 28mm tyres. The Team spec costs €5200.

3T says that it’s made a limited run of the Exploro Speed as a tester to see how they go down with riders. And if you get bored with the road-going spec, you can always fit a 10-42 cassette and 650b wheels and head off into the unknown.