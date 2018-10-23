Rapha Explore sleep system is designed for the adventure rider

New sleep system to help you go further off grid

Rapha has added to its range of adventure riding kit. Last week we told you about Rapha’s cargo bibtights, shorts and jersey. Now it’s launched a sleep system for the adventure cyclist.

The new Explore sleep system comprises an insulated down jacket and a sleeping bag. The hooded jacket is designed to be packable and lightweight. It’s filled with ethically sourced natural down and is DWR treated for water resistance.

The fit is relaxed, so you can potter around in it when setting up camp and so that it’s comfortable to sleep in. You get a couple of front pockets and adjustable waist and cuffs.

Rapha quotes a weight of 230g, including the stuff sack. You can remove the hood too, if you want to drop the weight even further. The design includes reflective back and chest logos. The Explore Down Jacket is priced at £220.

It’s designed to be used along with the new Explore down sleeping bag. Below the waist it’s insulated, again with down and with a DWR coating. The top half is just made of uninsulated nylon, so it keeps out bugs and rain, without adding extra weight. There’s a drawcord hood to add extra protection.

There’s a half length zip and a drawcord at the waist to make sure you don’t get a cold spot between the top of the bag and the bottom of the jacket. The bottom of the bag is closed by a drawcord too, so you can open it to waddle around or increase ventilation.

Rapha says that the bag and its stuff sack weigh 270g. It comes in S/M and M/L sizes and is priced at £245.