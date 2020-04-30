Ribble continues titanium trend with new CGR Ti

Earlier this month Ribble announced it was growing its Endurance family with a new titanium model, and the brand is now giving its all terrain CGR an updated titanium frame to follow suit.

The Preston based brand has released a tweaked ‘CGR’ (cyclocross, gravel, road) machine in the material many consider to be the perfect metal for a lifetime companion, thanks to its combination of strength, low weight and springy ride quality.

At the heart of the new build is a custom profiled 3AL/2.5v Titanium frame, with seamless welds and tapered triple-butted tubing. As per the aluminium and carbon models, the geometry has been honed to find a healthy balance suited to the mixed terrain requirements signaled by this bike’s title.

Ribble has gone fully internal with the cable routing, adding in Di2 compatibility and a full complement of mudguard and rear rack fitments. There’s clearance for tyres up to 45mm if you’re running a 700c wheel, extending to 47mm for those toying with 650b options.

700c vs 650b

Prices for this model will kick off at £2299 – and customers can opt for one of three pre-selected builds (maxing out at £3,999 with Ultegra Di2), or use the custom bike builder at Ribble to spec out their own parts.

All three suggested builds are specced with Schwalbe G-One Allround 40c tyres on a 700c wheel, with Mavic hoops on the first two rungs of the ladder and the top spec boasting Ribble’s own Level 40DB Sport Carbon Clincher wheelset.

Cycling Weekly’s tech team last put a CGR to the test in September 2019, and we were impressed with the updates to the frame which continue across the new creation, concluding: “This latest version of the Ribble CGR AL takes the platform one step closer to being the one bike for all occasions. The redesigned frame is not only lighter and better looking than it’s predecessor, it has a much more engaging personality both on and off-road. It’s has a robust build quality that leads to maximum confidence when off-road or fully laden, without feeling dull and lifeless.”

Commenting on the latest iteration, Jamie Burrow, Head of Product at Ribble Cycles said: “The CGR Ti is the flagship model in our highly versatile CGR range and in this new version we have taken the specific material properties attributed to Titanium together with a very contemporary approach to design and created a new platform that performs on any terrain whilst retaining that special ride feel and class you only get from a high end Titanium framed bike.”

He added: “The new CGR Ti features include what has become our trademark dropped seat stay design further enhancing the balance between torsional stiffness, compliance and comfort. The all-new 44mm head tube which adds further stiffness when riding out the saddle along with increased handling confidence – this detail is a personal favourite of mine, bringing a beautiful touch of class to a very elegant bike designed to perform at every level.”