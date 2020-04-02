Ribble’s Endurance disc is now available in titanium

Ribble has unveiled a titanium model of its Endurance Disc – the comfortable but race ready model which won a Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice award in 2019.

The newly launched titanium model – the Endurance Ti Disc – features the same award winning geometry but delivered within a triple-butted metal frame.

The 3AL/2.5V titanium material comes resplendent in a high polish finish with additional brushed finish details. A chrome head badge tops it all off to add to the classic appeal.

The Endurance has long been applauded for its heady mix of handling, stability and comfort and all of this continues.

The family is by no means suited only to long all-day adventures, either, with Ribble-Weldtite riders training and racing aboard the optimised Endurance SL R version.

In our 2019 review of the carbon model, we commented: “Handling isn’t nimble by race-bike standards, but for longer rides stability and predictability are the priorities and in these areas the Ribble delivers… at the same time, its sporty geometry allows you to get your head down low and pedal from a position set powerfully over the bottom bracket if you want to.”

The same fashionable dropped seatstays have been carried over, offering greater compliance via a reduction in the rear triangle.

Up front, Ribble has opted for a 44mm heat tube, with a carbon fork and tapered steerer to drop weight and add stiffness into the mix, whilst also soaking up the road buzz UK riders are so used to.

The Ti Disc comes with internally routed cables, with Di2 compatibility built in for those who like to mix their old school classic with new school shifting.

Jamie Burrow, Head of Product at Ribble stated: “We’ve built upon our successful Endurance range creating and hand-crafting the Endurance Ti – a machine that devours the big miles. Stiff, light and responsive it screams to be ridden fast and far – seamlessly fusing the exemplary feel and performance of a high-end racing bike with a versatile geometry and the fatigue-reducing qualities of titanium.

“With its infinitely comfortable ride feel, sleek looks and cutting-edge design features it is the perfect choice for the endurance rider looking for the perfect life-long companion to tackle the rigours of today’s roads and expand their riding horizons.”

As ever, customers will be able to use Ribble’s bike builder to create their ideal spec. However, there are three suggested builds for those who want a little more guidance.

The ‘Sport’ model, with Shimano 105 will come in at £2299, the Shimano Ultegra equipped ‘Enthusiast’ will carry a swing tag of £3299 and the Ultegra Di2 ‘Pro’ version will cost £4299.