Shimano purchase Pioneer’s power meter and GPS computer division

Pioneer has announced that it will be leaving the power meter market, and transferring assets from its Cycle Sports division to Shimano.

In a statement released by the company, the innovative firm which offered power meters, cycle computers and web based services under the Cyclo Sphere banner said it would cease its sale of cycling related products by the end of March 2020.

Pinoeer Cycle Sports introduced its trio of systems in 2013, and was on its third generation of products when the bow-out was announced, on Wednesday.

The brand said in a statement: “Pioneer will transfer the assets of these technologies and conclude its related operations. Sales by Pioneer of pedaling monitors, cycle computers, and other related products will cease by the end of March 2020.”

Discussing the future for the Pioneer products, under Shimano, the brand noted: “Shimano plans to develop products, web services, and applications using the Pioneer Cycle Sports assets and make Shimano services available to customers who currently use Pioneer’s Cyclo-Sphere web services, PC tool, and smartphone applications. Cyclo-Sphere will continue to be available to consumers until Shimano’s services are introduced.”

The power meters from Pioneer have always been fitted to Shimano cranks, and Pioneer added that a significant proportion of its Cycle Sports product portfolio has been designed to be specifically compatible with or sold pre-installed on Shimano components.

The California based brand said: “The transfer of the Cycle Sports technology to Shimano will incorporate Pioneer’s strength in electronics and IT technologies, enhancing the functions of products and services and achieving the aspiration of Pioneer to contribute to a wider range of customers.”

Shimano’s current power meter portfolio consists of its Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter crankset.

Reviewing the system back in 2018, Cycling Weekly’s tester awarded the debut power meter an 8/10, concluding: “The Japanese giant has delivered a reliable and easy to use dual-sided meter that looks the business. It has its issues, which could be rectified through updates. But for such a high price, it’s worth considering if other options might suit your needs and save you some cash too.”