Short nosed Argo saddle range launched by Fizik

Fizik’s new Argo saddle range is, it says, a performance saddle designed for different riding styles and abilities.

The Vento Argo is designed for racing cyclists, with a dropped nose and central cut-out to allow the maintenance of an aggressive, aero position. It includes a low profile Type 1 foam layer for optimum power transfer and ride feel.

The Vento Argo saddles are 265mm long, with 140mm and 150mm widths available. The lighter carbon railed R1 spec saddle weighs 179g in 140mm width and 186g for the 150mm wide option. Swap to alloy Kium rails and the weights increase to 213g and 220g respectively.

The Vento Argo R1 will cost £184.99 (€199, $225) and the Vento Argo R3 £134.99 (€139, $149).

Endurance Tempo Argo version

In contrast, the Tempo Argo is designed for endurance riders, with extra support for the sitbones provided by a thicker, slightly softer layer of Fizik’s Type 2 foam for comfort on longer rides in a more upright position.

At 260mm long, the Tempo Argo comes in 150mm and 160mm widths. The R1 spec has carbon rails and weighs 202g for the wider saddle, while the R3 saddle gets Kium rails and weighs 235g in the same width.

Price in R1 spec is £179.99 (€189, $215) and for the R3 spec is £129.99 (€129, $139).

According to Luca Mathia Bertoncello, Brand Director for Fizik: “Our new Argo range will suit everyone from the most demanding performance-oriented racing cyclists to endurance riders looking for all-day comfort.

“It’s a beautiful combination of technology and innovative design thinking that’s emerged from our Concepts programme, a cross-disciplinary collaboration of leading industry experts and academics that puts us at the forefront of cycling innovation and design.”

Leading saddle companies are adding more short nosed saddles to their ranges, with Selle Italia announcing three new versions of its SLR Boost saddle just yesterday.

Short saddles are designed to improve riders’ weight distribution and stability over a traditional, longer saddle. And the included cut-outs stem from pressure analysis and medical input and are designed to reduce saddle discomfort when riding.