Selle Italia announces 110g all-carbon saddle at Eurobike

Selle Italia has now split its range into three different categories: Performance, Sportouring and Heritage.

It has also simplifying its cut-out options, focussing on just a Fill version without a cut-out and a Superflow variant with a large central pressure relief hole, dropping the previous Flow saddles, which had a middle sized central cut-out. They’re designed to fit in with the brand’s ID Match bike fitting system.

New Performance range saddles

The Performance range will include the brand’s premium products, aimed at the dedicated cyclist.

New all-carbon SP-01 Boost Tekno

Selle Italia has collaborated with an Italian maker of composite products for Formula One for its new all-carbon Boost Tekno saddle. It has a gap at the rear of the saddle, designed to allow greater movement of the pelvis when pedalling. Aimed at medium distance riders and available in narrow or medium widths, the claimed weight is just 110g.

Three new models in the SLR Boost saddle range

Other new products include new Endurance, Gravel and X-Cross (for MTB) versions of the top level SLR Boost short saddle, previously only available in one version for road racers.

The SLR Boost Endurance saddle is a short saddle designed to improve long distance comfort, with gel padding and the Superflow central cut-out. Weight is a claimed 209g.

The Gravel variant also uses gel in the saddle top, designed to add extra padding and vibration absorption. Plus, there are hi viz inserts in the rear and off-green detailing. It weighs 211g.

Commuter saddles

Sporttouring kit is designed for the commuter and e-bike rider looking for a transport solution, rather than for the enthusiast, and is designed to provide comfort, resilience and flexibility.

New products are the S5 Superflow, with a dropped nose for easier mounting and dismounting, gel padding, a central cut-out, hi viz details and a weight of 325g.

The new ST7 Vision saddle is aimed at e-bike users, again with gel padding and a cut-out. There’s a handle at the rear of the saddle to help when lifting the bike and you can add an LED light for extra safety.

Finally, the Heritage saddles encompass Selle Italia’s traditional saddle models.