Specialized increase off-road focussed Recon shoe range

Riders who enjoy forays into the gravel and off-road world, or just prefer the practicality of SPD style shoes, will be pleased to hear that Specialized has just announced the launch of three new shoes to sit alongside its high-end S-Works Recon model.

The additional shoes bring the Recon range more in line with the tarmac oriented Torch and S-Works 7 ranges from Specialized.

Called the Recon 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 the shoes all boast trickle down technology and features found in the existing S-Works Recon shoe, but at more affordable price points. The new range does of course use the brand’s Body Geometry design and shaping to increase comfort and biomechanical efficiency. Body Geometry helps support the foot through the use of a shaped midsole and feature packed insole.

What separates the new Recon 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 from the S-Works version is the inclusion of the new STRIDE Toe-Flex technology to add a little more comfort off the bike, if hike-a-bike is necessary, without losing performance on the bike. This added tech simply allows for the toe box to flex with the natural bend of the toes whilst walking. Add that to the XPEL outer and full rubber coverage to help defend against water ingress you have the perfect off-road shoe to tackle all your gravel, XC or casual ride needs.

Here’s a look at each rung on the Recon ladder…

Recon 3.0 £210

This is the closest to the S-Works level and therefore offers a race inspired carbon sole with dual L6 Boa dials, STRIDE Toe-Flex, with full rubber coverage for off-bike traction. Available in black between 36 and 49 sizes in the UK.

Recon 2.0 £158

Sitting in the middle is Recon 2.0, which has one L6 Boa for retention along with a Velcro strap, paired with a nylon outsole. Again inclusion of STRIDE Toe-FLEX. Available in black or Rocket red in sizes 36-49 including some half sizes.

Recon 1.0 £90

Finally to round out the Recon family, 1.0 still uses technology found in 2.0 and 3.0 (Body Geometry fit and STRIDE Toe-FLEX) along with a lifted heel and full rubber SLIP Knot sole. Three Velcro straps are used as the closure system here. Available in Aqua blue, Black and Rocket red in sizes 36-49.

