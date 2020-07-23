Specialized Tarmac SL7 breaks cover

Launch season is well underway, with a plethora of new and updated frames being released on a weekly basis. What we’ve yet to see launched is the hotly anticipated new bike from Specialized – which the brand has confirmed is indeed a 2021 Specialized Tarmac, the SL7.

The fact that there will be a new release from the American brand is perhaps one of the worst guarded secrets in cycling (not the worst, that sits in the groupset world). However, we’ve been unable to share a glimpse, up until now.

A leaked image surfaced on Twitter in May this year, which showed what appeared to be a re-worked Specialized Tarmac. And now, the brand itself has pushed out a cheeky snap of what looks to be the same bike on its ‘Specialized Ride App’.

The caption reads: “On July 28, the all new Tarmac SL7 launches to the world.”

It’s also confirmed that there will be a live premiere on the brand’s YouTube page, but of course, you can bet your bottom dollar media outlets will be bringing you a first look, too (you can find the Cycling Weekly YouTube channel here).

In the app, you can place the bike in an ‘augmented reality’ and see it sitting proudly in your own living room.

The image shows a top model S-Works bike with a characteristic Tarmac outline, complete with a round downtube. However, it’s decked out in what looks like the Aerofly handlebars specced on the Venge, with tidied cables hidden from view.

The seatstays, also pictured in the app, look remarkably Venge like too and there’s a jutted angle towards the top of the seatpost which looks a lot like a Di2 junction box.

You can scroll around the bike in the app, and we’d say the headtube looks to have been reshaped, taking on some Venge characteristics.

With the 2020 Specialized Roubaix gaining aero touches from the Venge which made it reportedly more aero than the current Tarmac model – the SL6 – the obvious next move would be to cast the aero paintbrush over the brand’s GC bike, and it’s something we’ve seen happen to a range of GC bikes this year in the shape of the Giant TCR, Trek Emonda and BMC Teammachine.

Specialized has also added an ‘event’ in the app, called ‘Specialized Premier Launch’, the date is Tuesday, July 28, at 5pm BST. At time of writing, 147 people have clicked ‘attend’ and it’s said to be a hard, road event.

It certainly looks like there’s not long to wait until the Tarmac SL7 is launched, we’ll be here to bring you more detail on Tuesday, July 28.