Tech of the Week: New bike frenzy

Take a deep breath, it’s been a pretty busy week in the bike industry as brands battle to release a bumper crop of new bikes and kit.

Trek Madone

Trek has played around with the Madone aero race bike and now claims it is lighter than ever before thanks to a swap over of carbon on the top end SLR models. Now using the latest OCLV 800 carbon layup (as first seen on the new lightweight Émonda) the Madone SLR frame is said to be 80 grams lighter with no detriment to performance and the top level bikes as raced by Trek-Segafredo are reportedly up to 450 grams lighter thanks to ultra light components.

BMC Teammachine

Stiffer yet more compliant. This is the claim BMC has put to its new Teammachine road racer. Of course it’s had an aero tweaking so the new, disc brake only, BMC Teammachine is reportedly now six per cent faster (more aero), nine per cent lighter – and a jaw-dropping 20 per cent stiffer. It’s also, according to BMC, “more compliant than ever”.

Giant’s new TCX cross racer

Cross is coming.. a new completely revamped Giant TCX has been announced, the brand’s dedicated cyclocross race platform, promising to be lighter and far smoother to handle anything a course can throw at it.

A brace of Pinarello

Pinarello has updated the Prince road bike, the price-conscious machine which aims to bring the Tour de France worthy Dogma to a larger audience, whilst also re-introducing the ‘Paris’, comfort-orientated bike.

The Superstrata 3D printed bike

Now this is a really cool concept. Silicon Valley tech company Avero is starting production a made to measure, 3D printed carbon fibre bike. If that isn’t a bit tech and niche in itself, it’s also being constructed with no glues or joins, just a single piece of carbon fibre.

Continental release special edition GP5000 tyres

Released to coincide with what would have been the second rest day of the original 2020 Tour de France schedule, Continental revealed it’s first ‘proper’ tan wall race tyre. Fashionistas everywhere have gone wild.

Maxxis new race tyre

Bollé X Le Coq Sportif

French sport powerhouses Bollé and Le Coq Sportif have collaborated on a new eyewear and helmet collection. Comprising of two items each celebrates the unique Gallic connection with cycling and celebrates Le Tour.

Milltag special edition jerseys

Milltag has been collaborating with some high profile clients to produce special edition cycle kit. This year represents the ten year anniversary since it collaborated with alt rock band Pixies and is now taking pre-orders for the latest collab range.

