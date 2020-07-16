Giant TCX: All new cyclocross racer is here

Cross is coming… a new completely revamped Giant TCX has been announced, the brand’s dedicated cyclocross race platform, promising to be lighter and far smoother to handle anything a course can throw at it.

As it starts looking likely that cyclocross will be the one discipline of racing to see the least Covid-19 impact brands are starting to drop new models ready for the upcoming season. First out of the gates is Giant with its latest TCX Advanced Pro machine.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

With countless pro wins, World Championships and national titles to its name, Giant’s TCX range has long been a mainstay in cyclocross racing at all levels. But owing to the more compact nature of cross’ appeal the platform has not seen an update since 2015. Cycling tech has advanced a lot in the last five years so it was about time this venerable machine saw an update that brings it kicking and screaming into the modern world of racing.

>>> Which Giant road bike is right for you?

First thing to change is the carbon layup, moving to Giant’s latest Advanced grade composite, which comes with a considerable reduction in weight. The frame and fork have been reengineered and together offer a reported total weight savings of 260 grams. The composite frame is 200 grams lighter than the previous generation (850 grams versus 1050 grams). The redesigned fork, also made with Advanced-grade composite, is 60 grams lighter (400 grams compared to 460 grams) while apparently maintaining the same levels of torsional and lateral stiffness as the previous generation. Giant has not specified which size frame or how long the steerer is for these claimed weights.

>>> Giant updates its TCR road bike for 2020

The second focus for the new TCX was an improvement in the ride quality. The seatpost clamp has been relocated from its previous position—on the top tube, just in front of the area where the seatpost inserts into the seat tube—to the rear side of the seat tube at the seatstay junction. This results in improved frame compliance and makes it possible to use a standard round 30.9 seatpost (with an internal adaptor clamp) instead of the proprietary D-Fuse seatpost that comes with all new TCX models. That means you can also choose a dropper post if desired, making this bike more versatile for any riding style and all types of terrain. In addition, most new TCX Advanced Pro models come with a new full-carbon D-Fuse SLR seatpost that’s apparently 20 per cent more compliant than the existing D-Fuse SL.

The new TCX Advanced Pro comes specced with a new lightweight composite (carbon) wheelset and tubeless cyclocross race tyres as standard. This makes it easy to experience all the benefits of tubeless tyres (up to 45mm) including better grip, a smoother, more efficient ride quality, and the ability to run lower tyre pressures with a reduced risk of punctures. It also has flat-mount disc-brake integration with 12mm front and rear thru-axles to further boost stiffness and cornering control in race situations.

The TCX Advanced Pro will be available in the UK in two models and a frameset option.

Giant TCX Advanced Pro 1

Giant TCX Advanced Pro 2

Giant TCX Advanced Pro frameset

UK prices and exact availability dates are to be confirmed. We will update as soon as the information is released.