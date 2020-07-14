Bollé team up with Le Coq Sportif for new collaboration kit

French eyewear and protection specialists Bollé has partnered up with fellow iconic French sports company Le Coq Sportif to produce a distinctive special edition of its Shifter glasses and Furo Mips helmet that celebrates each companies heritage.

Both brands are steeped in cycling history with Le Coq Sportif being the official Tour de France jersey supplier since the 1950’s, a partnership still continuing to this day. Around the same time Bollé launched its first cycling specific sunglasses, the Nylon Grand Sport. This new capsule collection celebrates that intrinsic link with cycling and of course the Tour de France (which should have just enjoyed its second rest day).

Both the Shifter and Furo Mips have a distinctive matt black main colour alongside subtle (in the case of the Shifter) and not-so-subtle (in the case of the Furo) French Tricolor highlights and of course the iconic Le Coq Sportif cockerel logo.

Bollé X Le Coq Sportif Shifter £100

Bollè’s Shifter was one of our favourite sunglasses tested in 2019 eventually winning a spot in the Cycling Weekly Editor’s Choice awards. Our tester gave this verdict: “the Shifter Phantom has to be one of the best sets of eyewear we have ever tested and not just in one aspect but across all categories. Superb lens clarity, excellent fit and above all devastatingly good looks,” when it was tested last year. This version adds blue and red alternate colours for the Thermogrip temple inserts alongside subtle engraving on the lens and side by side Bollé and Le Coq Sportif logos.

Bollé X Le Coq Sportif Furo Mips £179

The Furo Mips helmet also benefits from Bollé’s distinctive styling and is the company’s take on an aero road helmet. It features removable sections to transform from a slippery aero lid into an airy version perfect for taking on the climbs. It scored 8/10 when we tested it last year, with our tester rating it in terms of comfort, ventilation and customisation. This version continues the Tricolor theme with the whole left side dedicated to the red, white and blue.

Both products will be available through Le Coq Sportif shops and stockists this summer.