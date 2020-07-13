This 3D printed, made to measure, one piece carbon bike will soon be available

Silicon Valley bicycle brand Superstrata has just unveiled a brand new bike, and it’s like nothing we’ve seen before: 3D printed, made to measure, and constructed from a single piece of carbon.

This means there are no joins or glue, and the brand says that the carbon fiber thermoplastic composite used is ‘extremely impact resistant’.

Looking at images of the models, they certainly look ‘different’. The ride quality of course remains to be seen and we can only assume a crack anywhere in the frame would be a ‘game over’ affair.

Superstrata say that the bike can be tailored to a rider’s height, weight, arm and leg lengths, riding position – and customers can even tune the stiffness level. There’s a reported ‘50,000+ possible combinations’.

The bike is available in two guises – the Terra, or the Ion e-bicycle. The Ion has a range of around 55-miles (depending upon rider weight, terrain ridden and so on). The frames weigh around 1kg, and 1.2kg respectively (that’s frame and fork as one).

This isn’t an ‘endurance bike’, a ‘gravel bike’ or a ‘race bike’ – since so much is tunable, the brand says that the bike can be tailored to the intended use.

The only colour options are ‘light’ or ‘dark’.

Both bikes use disc brakes, and a look through the brand’s Instagram page suggests that there are inbuilt lights.

Designer Bill Stephens said: “This bike was designed to leverage all the benefits of this new manufacturing technology to get the best of both worlds: strength and lightness.”

The bike has the backing of two-time Olympian and track sprinter Sky Christopherson, who said: “My bikes were light, but would often crack if I pushed them too hard. Having a bike that’s light like other carbon fiber bikes but is actually really tough is a dream come true. And the design is bold, especially for a composite bike.”

The Superstrata Terra Bicycle will retail for $2,799 and the Ion E-Bicycle for $3,999, UK pricing is yet to be confirmed. Both are available for pre-order now. Shipping begins in December 2020.