Trek Madone gets a brand new update, but you won’t spot it

The aero race Madone has been upgraded to benefit from Trek’s latest OCLV 800 wünder-carbon developed for the newly launched ultra-lightweight Émonda.

It wasn’t going to be long before we started seeing further updates to Trek’s existing line-ups. However owing to where most of the models are in terms of product lifecycle, barring the Émonda, it was always likely to be tweaks rather than overhauls.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Case in point is the ‘new’ Madone. As the pictures imply, there has been minimal surface changes to the existing aerodynamic speed machine – but this year it’s all about what lies beneath. Trek has changed up the existing carbon layup for its latest OCLV 800 as showcased on the new Émonda SLR. This new carbon layup is, according to Trek, its lightest and highest-performing carbon layup to date. Reportedly 30 per cent stronger than the existing flagship OCLV 700 but with no loss of stiffness, this new carbon has allowed Trek’s engineers to create frames utilising far less material with no apparent loss in performance.

>>> Read: Trek Madone SLR review

How light are we talking? Well the new Madone SLR frame built out of OCLV 800 carbon is reportedly 80 grams lighter than its predecessor, with no change to the shaping therefore maintaining its aerodynamic properties.

The other change to the Madone is a wholesale changeover to the T47 bottom bracket standard. Effectively a larger diameter threaded bottom bracket T47 maintains the low profile properties and wider compatibility of a press-fit system and some say could be the solution to the annoying creaky BB.

>>> Which Trek road bike is best for me?

The new Madone SLR will be released in five standard variants, a frameset as well as being available in Trek’s Project One custom bike programme. According to Trek all models are available immediately through dealers and through Trek’s own website.

Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc eTap £11,950

Trek Madone SLR 9 Disc £11,350

Trek Madone SLR 7 Disc eTap £8,200

Trek Madone SLR 7 Disc £7,500

Trek Madone SLR 6 Disc £6,250

Trek Madone SLR Disc Project One £varies

Trek-Segafredo will be racing the new Madone SLR 9 variant and when combined with a new ultra-light component spec (that any rider can choose via Project One) the bike is reportedly 450 grams lighter than its predecessor.