Tech of the week: Hour Record breaking kit, Dan Bigham’s TT bike and more

Hour record breaking tech

On Tuesday of last week Victor Campenaert surpassed Bradley Wiggin’s Hour Record, riding 55.089 kilometres, beating him by 563 metres.

The feat was achieved aboard a Ridley Arena track bike, nicknamed the ‘Flying Moustache’ and customised to have the geometry of a Ridley Dean Fast time trial bike.

It featured custom bar extensions which at 33cm perfectly matched the length of his arms and the down tube featured F-Surface Plus technology that helps reduce drag. His head underwent 3D scanning for the custom Hjc helmet and he used a short-sleeved skinsuit from Vermac – a decision apparently decided by comfort rather than aerodynamics. Finally he had custom Gaerne shoes with a rubber covering over a lacing system.

Read more: Victor Campenaerts’s Hour Record breaking tech

Dan Bigham’s epic Ribble TT machine

Sharethrough (Mobile)

More aerodynamic goodness here with Dan Bigham’s Ribble Pro Cycling TT bike. The bike is used for CTT races and the fork is not UCI legal as is, and it’s actually taken from his Ribble Ultra TTR which is supposedly more aero than his UCI legal fork setup.

The whopping 60-tooth chainring is a custom Pyramid Cycle Design and it’s run one by as it’s most aerodynamically efficient. It’s paired to a SRM Track Science power meter. Finally, believe it or not, that paint scheme isn’t custom! Rather it’s the team colours of Ribble Pro Cycling.

New Endura Humvee Chino short

Ahead of the summer, Endura has released its Humvee Chino short, designed for riding a bike in a casual manner. It has a more tailored cut and is made of stretchy cotton mix fabric. There are four pockets belt loops and its a button closed fly.

Read more: New Endura Humvee Chino short

Reviews this week

As ever, the Cycling Weekly Tech Team has been hard at work riding and writing reviews. This week’s list includes:

Deals this week

We also worked hard to bring you some of the best deals this week, so why not check out the above.