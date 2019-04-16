New Endura Hummvee short is designed for on/off bike use

Endura has just released the Hummvee Chino Short. It’s designed to take you from the bike to the pub and back, while still being tough enough to withstand more brutal treatment.

Endura is the clothing sponsor of the Movistar men’s and women’s pro teams, kitting them out with top notch performance lycra kit, to serve them in the toughest races. We’ve consistently rated its top bibshorts and bibtights, with their three pad width options.

But alongside the performance road range, there’s also an extensive off-road technical performance collection and Endura clothes a range of riders including Danny MacAskill.

The Hummvee range was originally aimed at mountain bikers, with baggy kit designed to withstand being smothered in mud and whipped by passing branches. But the Hummvee Chino Short is designed to look less hardcore, with a more tailored cut, suitable for an evening out or even to wear to the more dressed down office.

Despite this, the short is made of stretchy cotton mix fabric, so it’s comfortable to ride in. There are four pockets, belt loops and a button closed fly. Like the trail-going version, there’s a detachable liner short, although this has been redesigned and includes Endura’s 300 Series pad.

The bike/casual look seems to be becoming a thing at the moment, with Morvelo recently launching its Overland collection, designed to mix technical fabrics and features with a less lycra-clad aspect and Mavic having its Allroad clothing range designed to give a more relaxed look to gravel riders.

The Endura Hummvee Chino short is available in navy or grey and sizes S to XXL. Endura suggest that you pair it with the Hummvee Shacket, Hummvee Full Zip Hoodie or the One Clan Tee for a complete smart casual rider look. Recommended price of the Hummvee Chino Short, including the detachable liner short is £59.99.