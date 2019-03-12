New Morvelo Overland collection has a relaxed take on technical clothing

Range designed to give a casual look to your riding style

Brighton based Morvelo says that its new Overland collection is designed to provide a different aesthetic for the gravel bike rider and bikepacker – not the spray on tight lycra of road kit, nor the over-baggy clothing worn by mountain bikers.

It says that the product of its development is a highly adaptable range that will work for everyday riding on roads and in town as well, not looking out of place wherever you are going. There is men’s and women’s Overland clothing, while some items are unisex.

Underpinning the relaxed style is Morvelo’s technical clothing expertise and performance fabrics. So although the Overland short sleeved shirt, in several designs (£75), looks like a loose fitting casual piece with a separate collar, it’s got a dropped tail so it fits well when cycling, plenty of pockets and reflective details. Plus, like all good cycling tops, it’s made of wicking, stretchy, quick drying polyester/lycra mix.

The Overland Mountain jersey (£90) has a classic hoody look, complete with patches on the arms and a relaxed fit. It’s made of a wicking, fleece lined fabric for extra insulation both when riding and when setting up camp on a multi-day adventure.

Plus, you get a rear zipped pocket, accessible when using a pack, and a front breast pocket. The arms are a bit longer, for coverage when cycling, and there’s a dropped tail for the same reason. And there’s a peaked hood and reflectives too.

For warmer weather, the Overland technical tee shirt (£30) is made of a polyester-cotton blend that Morvelo says dries four times as fast as a regular tee. And there’s a technical baselayer (£60) which also doubles up as a jersey, complete with five pockets and reflective details.

Move to the bottom half and Morvelo offers the Overland shorts (£90). They’re unpadded, stretchy and quick drying. Plus you get yet more pockets and reflective details.

Underneath, you have a choice of bibshorts (£110) with three more pockets in the rear or lycra undershorts (£45) with a low bulk pad.

To finish the backwoods look, there are peaked caps and a beanie too.