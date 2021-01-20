Wattbike launches new integration with Rouvy

Wattbike is to offer integration with indoor cycling platform Rouvy to give users “the world’s most authentic cycling experience indoors,” in Wattbike’s words.

The Wattbike Atom, AtomX, Nucleus, Pro and Trainer will connect with the Rouvy app, with the Atom and AtomX smart bikes automatically adjusting resistance to mimic the feel of outdoor riding.

Rouvy is an online racing platform that uses augmented/mixed reality to bring real world routes indoors. With this new integration, says Wattbike, users can now participate in Rouvy’s animated 3D rides in 2D videos which give the feel of truly cycling outdoors as well as access to thousands of high-quality routes, fun challenges and live community leaderboards.

Rouvy is the official partner of high-profile events including the Vuelta a Espana, Tour de Suisse, and IronMan, allowing users to take part in exclusive and official virtual races or ride these routes whenever they want.

What Rouvy refers to as augmented reality takes real-world routes and projects 3D images of riders onto them. Users can ride ‘premium’ routes from Grand Tours or iconic climbs, choose from the catalogue of ‘regular’ routes or create their own by filming it with an action cam such as a GoPro, uploading it to Rouvy and then riding it along with the real-life elevation changes indoors and sharing it with the Rouvy community once certified.

Last April Rouvy hosted a virtual Tour de Suisse – the Digital Swiss 5, a series of five individual races on the same parcours planned for the Tour de Suisse after the outdoor version was cancelled.

Wattbike continues to offer the climbs, sessions and training plans on its own Hub alongside the new Rouvy integration.

Richard Baker, Wattbike CEO, said: “We pride ourselves on continually improving the experience for our community of Wattbikers. Part of this is working to ensure our users have access to a wide variety of training platforms on their Wattbike, and this latest integration with Rouvy is key.”

Rouvy chief product officer, Oldrich Januska, said: “It’s been Rouvy’s strategy for several years to support the integration with all major trainers and smart bikes. Wattbike was recently the most requested hardware integration by our community and we’re very happy to announce integration across the Wattbike product portfolio.”

Rouvy has a subscription cost from $12 per month following a 14-day free trial.