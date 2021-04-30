22-year-old national TT and road champion suffers multiple fractures after being hit by driver during training ride

National time trial and road race champion Claire Faber has suffered multiple fractures after being hit by a driver during a training ride.

The 22-year-old Luxembourger was rushed to hospital with a broken jaw, collarbone, and several broken ribs, quickly undergoing surgery.

“She has sustained serious injuries but is conscious. We just have to hope for the best,” Faber’s sports director Tjarco Cuppens told Luxembourg newspaper TageBlatt.

Faber was responsive after the operation and has been re-posting get well soon messages on her Instagram. Faber had been due to race the Festival Elsy Jacobs this weekend.

>>> Elinor Barker ‘relieved’ to be resuming training after being hit by car

The young rider is currently racing her first season for compatriot Andy Schleck’s team, Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch.

In 2020, Faber managed 28th in the women’s elite world time trial championships in Imola, managing a top 10 at Le Samyn des Dames earlier in the year, as well as winning both U23 titles at the Luxembourg national championships.

2021 has seen her start a number of Belgian one-day races, finishing 45th at Scheldeprijs before DNF-ing both Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, having briefly been involved in the breakaway in the latter event.

Olympic champion Elinor Barker was also hit by a driver in training last week, the 26-year-old saying she was “relieved” to have only sustained minor injuries and able to resume training after a few days off the bike in the run-up to this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

A driver continued around a roundabout and collided with Barker, not stopping to check if she was okay.

“I’m probably preaching to the choir here, as I guess most of my followers will be cyclists and aware of all of this. But seriously, waiting two seconds to check for a cyclist won’t hurt you. Not waiting might hurt somebody else,” Barker said in the aftermath.