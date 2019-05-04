Alexander Kamp wins stage three as Chris Lawless takes the overall lead in the Tour de Yorkshire 2019

Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez) won the sprint finish from a reduced bunch on stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire 2019, as Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) took the lead in the overall classification.

The Dane beat Lawless on the line, with the Brit the banging his handlebars in frustration after being led out by Team Ineos, who controlled the race over the final section to set things up for the Lancastrian to take the win in Yorkshire. Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) finished in third place.

Lawless and Kamp are now tied in the overall classification, with Lawless stepping on to the podium to claim the blue jersey in Scarborough, which he will wear on Sunday’s final stage four. The young sprinter said in a post-race interview that he does not expect to keep it tomorrow, which features another day of punchy climbing.

The race split apart on the Lythe Bank climb 50km out, with a select group boasting Chris Froome (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) amongst a number of strong WorldTour riders. After a few nervy kilometres ticked by, the select bunch decided with 20km remaining to settle for a sprint finish to decide the winner.

In the women’s race, Marianne Vos returned to winning ways, winning from a group of three to take the stage and the overall victory.

How it happened

Stage two’s 132km course from Bridlington to Scarborough featured five categorised climbs interspersed throughout, with two sprint points at Harwood Dale and Whitby Abbey.

As was the case in the women’s race, windy weather played a factor throughout, with race staff brought in to stop the inflatable start line blowing away as the peloton rolled out from Bridlington.

The day’s break were allowed to go after around 30km of racing, gaining a gap of 1-40, with the group of eight consisting of: Michael Cuming (Madison Genesis), Kévin Reza (Vital Concept – B&B Hotels), Rob Scott (Wiggins-Le Col), Romain Sicard (Total Direct Energie), Maikel Zijlaard (Hagens Berman Axeon), John Archibald (Ribble), Michael Mottram (Vitus Pro Cycling), Stephen Bradbury (SwiftCarbon Pro Cycling) and Robin Carpenter (Rally UHC).

After taking the Silpho climb and drawing level with Jacob Hennessy (Canyon dhb) in the king of the mountains competition, Rob Scott also attacked up the Hooks House Farm climb as John Archibald (Ribble) chased in pursuit, but Scott held out to take the KOM lead.

As the waves crashed onto the road whilst the peloton made their way to Lythe Bank, Team Ineos and CCC began to push on in the peloton. Scott took yet another summit win at Lythe Bank, but then the breakaway were reeled in as they faltered in the cross winds. The peloton also imploded due to the big teams’ efforts on the front, with a selection breaking clear at 51km to go.

As the peloton started the climb to Ugglebarnby, Greg Van Avermaet appeared near the front, as well as a large number of Riwal Readynez who also had a strong presence, but the pace was too much for race leader Asselman, who was dropped as the group began to thin.

Crosswinds came in after the summit of Ugglebarnby as Team Ineos took charge of the now heavily reduced bunch, still boasting the majority of their squad including sprinter Chris Lawless who had survived all the climbs of the day.

After a restless few kilometres, where the leading group briefly split due to an attack from Owain Doull (Team Ineos), the race calmed down for the final 17km, as the riders settled for a bunch sprint in Scarborough to decide the victor.

Team Ineos led into the Victorian seaside resort, hoping to set up Lawless for the win, with CCC and Team Ineos trying to put each other on the front to lead out in the headwind on the cobbled, coastal road into the finish.

Greg Van Avermaet was in second wheel around the bend as the group entered the barriers, as a wave crashed onto the road nearly reaching the riders.

Owain Duoll then made his move, leading out Chris Lawless as the sprint opened up, Greg Van Avermaet challenged but it was Riwal Readynez’s Alexander Kamp who beat him to the line, with Lawless frustrated as he crossed in second place

Tomorrow’s fourth and final stage from Halifax to Leeds features five categorised climbs in what will be a well fought battle for the GC, with a number of riders still in contention.

Results

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 stage three: Bridlington to Scarborough (132km)

1. Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez, in 3-23-24

2. Chris Lawless (Gbr) Team Ineos

3. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC

4. Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Dimension Data

5. Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Vitus Pro Cycling

6. Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Ineos

7. Matthew Holmes (Gbr) Madison Genesis

8. Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Readynez

9. Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles

10. Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin, all at same time

General classification after stage three:

1.Chris Lawless (Gbr) Team Ineos, in 10-38-15

2.Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez, at same time

3. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC, at 6 seconds

4.Andreas Stokbro (Den) Riwal Readynez, at 10s

5. Scott Thwaites (Gbr) Vitus Pro Cycling

6. Connor Swift (Gbr) Madison Genesis

7. Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Roompot-Charles

8. Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Ineos

9. Eddie Dunar (Ire) Team Ineos

10. Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin, all at same time