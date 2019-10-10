This is who the bookies are backing to win Il Lombardia 2019

The final Monument of the year is just around the corner and the bookmakers have made their predictions for who will win the prestigious crown.

Il Lombardia is the last opportunity for riders to take a major win, and with the course designed for the climbers it’s an opportunity for Grand Tour stars to face up against Classics specialists.

The week leading up to the Italian Classic often offers clues as to who is still in form in the late season, with a series of one-day races building to the crescendo on Saturday (October 12).

Here’s a look at who the bookies are backing to win the 2019 Il Lombardia:

The favourite to take the win in the “race of the falling leaves” will not be a surprise considering his form throughout 2019, but the bookies have Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) as the star rider at 3/1.

Slovenian Roglič heads into the race after winning the Vuelta a España and taking double victories in the Giro dell’Emilia and Tre Valli Varesine in the build-up to Lombardia.

Next in the pecking order is EF Education First rider Michael Woods, who celebrated a memorable victory in Milano-Torino on Wednesday (October 9).

The Canadian’s performance may have been lacking in tactical prowess, but his relentless attacking on the final climb eventually cracked his rivals as he rode away to a strong victory.

Woods currently sits at 6/1 with the bookmakers, two days out from Lombardia.

Next up is Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), who is yet to take a win in the Italian Monument, despite coming close in 2013 and 2014, finishing second in both editions.

Valverde looks strong, having finished fifth in the Giro dell’Emilia and second in both Gran Premio Bruno Beghelli and Milano-Torino, which makes him third favourite in the bookies’ eyes at 13/2.

Former winner Vincenzo Nibali is also among the favourites at 12/1, despite a poor run of results since the Tour de France.

Tour winner Egan Bernal is also in the list at 14/1, having finished second in the Giro della Toscana last month and sixth in Milano-Torino, however his recent performances suggest he is missing some of the form that won him the yellow jersey earlier this year.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) is currently at 14/1, while Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is 20/1.

Other riders worth mentioning include Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates at 40/1 and double winner Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) at 66/1.

Il Lombardia 2019 (Winner – Oddschecker)

Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 3/1

Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First, 11/2

Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, 13/2

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, 12/1

Egan Bernal (Col) Team Ineos, 14/1

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, 14/1

Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, 20/1

David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 28/1

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, 33/1

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, 40/1

Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First, 40/1

All odds correct at time of publication