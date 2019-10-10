UCI releases full calendar for new ProSeries races

The UCI has released the full calendar for the new ProSeries races, as the governing body redesigns lower division of professional cycling.

From January 1, 2020, men’s professional cycling will operate under a new structure, aimed at “improving the narrative” of the cycling season.

The current HC class of races will disappear and will be replaced by a new collection of races called the UCI ProSeries, which is one level below the WorldTour calendar and above the UCI Continental Circuits.

ProSeries will be composed of the current HC and Class one events, and will be a selection of smaller stage races and one-day events.

Notable inclusions in the ProSeries include the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in March, the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain.

Included in the changes for 2020, the UCI also plans to introduce a controversial Classics Series of events, and will be changing Pro Continental teams into newly named UCI ProTeams.

Full UCI ProSeries 2020 calendar