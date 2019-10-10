UCI releases full calendar for new ProSeries races

The governing body has revamped the lower race division

The UCI has released the full calendar for the new ProSeries races, as the governing body redesigns lower division of professional cycling.

From January 1, 2020, men’s professional cycling will operate under a new structure, aimed at “improving the narrative” of the cycling season.

The current HC class of races will disappear and will be replaced by a new collection of races called the UCI ProSeries, which is one level below the WorldTour calendar and above the UCI Continental Circuits.

ProSeries will be composed of the current HC and Class one events, and will be a selection of smaller stage races and one-day events.

Notable inclusions in the ProSeries include the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in March, the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain.

Included in the changes for 2020, the UCI also plans to introduce a controversial Classics Series of events, and will be changing Pro Continental teams into newly named UCI ProTeams. 

Full UCI ProSeries 2020 calendar

05 Feb-09 Feb 2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana ESP 2.Pro
11 Feb-16 Feb 2020 Tour of Oman OMA 2.Pro
13 Feb-16 Feb 2020 Tour de la Provence FRA 2.Pro
16 Feb 2020 Clasica de Almeria ESP 1.Pro
16 Feb 2020 Trofeo Laigueglia ITA 1.Pro
19 Feb-23 Feb 2020 Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta POR 2.Pro
19 Feb-23 Feb 2020 Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol ESP 2.Pro
29 Feb 2020 Faun-Ardèche Classic FRA 1.Pro
23 Feb-01 Mar 2020 Tour of Hainan CHN 2.Pro
01 Mar 2020 Royal Bernard Drome Classic FRA 1.Pro
01 Mar 2020 Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne BEL 1.Pro
08 Mar 2020 GP Industria & Artigianato ITA 1.Pro
18 Mar 2020 Danilith Nokere Koerse BEL 1.Pro
19 Mar 2020 Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut FRA 1.Pro
20 Mar 2020 Bredene Koksijde Classic BEL 1.Pro
15 Mar-22 Mar 2020 Le Tour de Langkawi (TBC) MAS 2.Pro
04 Apr 2020 Gran Premio Miguel Indurain ESP 1.Pro
08 Apr 2020 Scheldeprijs BEL 1.Pro
15 Apr 2020 De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne BEL 1.Pro
12 Apr-19 Apr 2020 Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey TUR 2.Pro
19 Apr 2020 Tro-Bro Léon FRA 1.Pro
20 Apr-24 Apr 2020 Tour of the Alps ITA 2.Pro
30 Apr-03 May 2020 Tour de Yorkshire GBR 2.Pro
05 May-10 May 2020 4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France FRA 2.Pro
16 May 2020 Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan FRA 1.Pro
26 May-31 May 2020 Tour of Norway NOR 2.Pro
28 May-31 May 2020 Boucles de la Mayenne FRA 2.Pro
03 Jun-07 Jun 2020 ZLM Tour NED 2.Pro
10 Jun-14 Jun 2020 Baloise Belgium Tour BEL 2.Pro
17 Jun 2020 Dwars door het Hageland BEL 1.Pro
24 Jun-28 Jun 2020 Tour of Slovenia SLO 2.Pro
27 Jun-03 Jul 2020 Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria AUT 2.Pro
07 Jul-14 Jul 2020 Tour of Qinghai Lake CHN 2.Pro
18 Jul-22 Jul 2020 VOO-Tour de Wallonie BEL 2.Pro
28 Jul-01 Aug 2020 Vuelta a Burgos ESP 2.Pro
03 Aug-09 Aug 2020 The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah USA 2.Pro
06 Aug-09 Aug 2020 Arctic Race of Norway NOR 2.Pro
12 Aug-16 Aug 2020 PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of Denmark DEN 2.Pro
20 Aug-23 Aug 2020 Deutschland Tour GER 2.Pro
29 Aug 2020 Brussels Cycling Classic BEL 1.Pro
06 Sep 2020 Maryland Cycling Classic USA 1.Pro
10 Sep 2020 Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli ITA 1.Pro
06 Sep-13 Sep 2020 OVO Energy Tour of Britain GBR 2.Pro
13 Sep 2020 GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord FRA 1.Pro
15 Sep 2020 Grand Prix de Wallonie BEL 1.Pro
15 Sep-19 Sep 2020 Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg LUX 2.Pro
19 Sep 2020 Primus Classic BEL 1.Pro
03 Oct 2020 Sparkassen Münsterland Giro GER 1.Pro
03 Oct 2020 Giro dell’Emilia ITA 1.Pro
05 Oct 2020 Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPM ITA 1.Pro
07 Oct 2020 Milano-Torino ITA 1.Pro
08 Oct 2020 Gran Piemonte ITA 1.Pro
11 Oct 2020 Paris – Tours Elite FRA 1.Pro
18 Oct 2020 Japan Cup Cycle Road Race JPN 1.Pro

 