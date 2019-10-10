UCI releases full calendar for new ProSeries races
The UCI has released the full calendar for the new ProSeries races, as the governing body redesigns lower division of professional cycling.
From January 1, 2020, men’s professional cycling will operate under a new structure, aimed at “improving the narrative” of the cycling season.
The current HC class of races will disappear and will be replaced by a new collection of races called the UCI ProSeries, which is one level below the WorldTour calendar and above the UCI Continental Circuits.
ProSeries will be composed of the current HC and Class one events, and will be a selection of smaller stage races and one-day events.
Notable inclusions in the ProSeries include the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in February, Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne in March, the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain.
Included in the changes for 2020, the UCI also plans to introduce a controversial Classics Series of events, and will be changing Pro Continental teams into newly named UCI ProTeams.
Full UCI ProSeries 2020 calendar
|05 Feb-09 Feb 2020
|Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
|ESP
|2.Pro
|11 Feb-16 Feb 2020
|Tour of Oman
|OMA
|2.Pro
|13 Feb-16 Feb 2020
|Tour de la Provence
|FRA
|2.Pro
|16 Feb 2020
|Clasica de Almeria
|ESP
|1.Pro
|16 Feb 2020
|Trofeo Laigueglia
|ITA
|1.Pro
|19 Feb-23 Feb 2020
|Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta
|POR
|2.Pro
|19 Feb-23 Feb 2020
|Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol
|ESP
|2.Pro
|29 Feb 2020
|Faun-Ardèche Classic
|FRA
|1.Pro
|23 Feb-01 Mar 2020
|Tour of Hainan
|CHN
|2.Pro
|01 Mar 2020
|Royal Bernard Drome Classic
|FRA
|1.Pro
|01 Mar 2020
|Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne
|BEL
|1.Pro
|08 Mar 2020
|GP Industria & Artigianato
|ITA
|1.Pro
|18 Mar 2020
|Danilith Nokere Koerse
|BEL
|1.Pro
|19 Mar 2020
|Grand Prix de Denain – Porte du Hainaut
|FRA
|1.Pro
|20 Mar 2020
|Bredene Koksijde Classic
|BEL
|1.Pro
|15 Mar-22 Mar 2020
|Le Tour de Langkawi (TBC)
|MAS
|2.Pro
|04 Apr 2020
|Gran Premio Miguel Indurain
|ESP
|1.Pro
|08 Apr 2020
|Scheldeprijs
|BEL
|1.Pro
|15 Apr 2020
|De Brabantse Pijl – La Flèche Brabançonne
|BEL
|1.Pro
|12 Apr-19 Apr 2020
|Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey
|TUR
|2.Pro
|19 Apr 2020
|Tro-Bro Léon
|FRA
|1.Pro
|20 Apr-24 Apr 2020
|Tour of the Alps
|ITA
|2.Pro
|30 Apr-03 May 2020
|Tour de Yorkshire
|GBR
|2.Pro
|05 May-10 May 2020
|4 Jours de Dunkerque / Grand Prix des Hauts de France
|FRA
|2.Pro
|16 May 2020
|Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan
|FRA
|1.Pro
|26 May-31 May 2020
|Tour of Norway
|NOR
|2.Pro
|28 May-31 May 2020
|Boucles de la Mayenne
|FRA
|2.Pro
|03 Jun-07 Jun 2020
|ZLM Tour
|NED
|2.Pro
|10 Jun-14 Jun 2020
|Baloise Belgium Tour
|BEL
|2.Pro
|17 Jun 2020
|Dwars door het Hageland
|BEL
|1.Pro
|24 Jun-28 Jun 2020
|Tour of Slovenia
|SLO
|2.Pro
|27 Jun-03 Jul 2020
|Int. Österreich-Rundfahrt-Tour of Austria
|AUT
|2.Pro
|07 Jul-14 Jul 2020
|Tour of Qinghai Lake
|CHN
|2.Pro
|18 Jul-22 Jul 2020
|VOO-Tour de Wallonie
|BEL
|2.Pro
|28 Jul-01 Aug 2020
|Vuelta a Burgos
|ESP
|2.Pro
|03 Aug-09 Aug 2020
|The Larry H.Miller Tour of Utah
|USA
|2.Pro
|06 Aug-09 Aug 2020
|Arctic Race of Norway
|NOR
|2.Pro
|12 Aug-16 Aug 2020
|PostNord Danmark Rundt – Tour of Denmark
|DEN
|2.Pro
|20 Aug-23 Aug 2020
|Deutschland Tour
|GER
|2.Pro
|29 Aug 2020
|Brussels Cycling Classic
|BEL
|1.Pro
|06 Sep 2020
|Maryland Cycling Classic
|USA
|1.Pro
|10 Sep 2020
|Coppa Sabatini – Gran Premio città di Peccioli
|ITA
|1.Pro
|06 Sep-13 Sep 2020
|OVO Energy Tour of Britain
|GBR
|2.Pro
|13 Sep 2020
|GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord
|FRA
|1.Pro
|15 Sep 2020
|Grand Prix de Wallonie
|BEL
|1.Pro
|15 Sep-19 Sep 2020
|Skoda-Tour de Luxembourg
|LUX
|2.Pro
|19 Sep 2020
|Primus Classic
|BEL
|1.Pro
|03 Oct 2020
|Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
|GER
|1.Pro
|03 Oct 2020
|Giro dell’Emilia
|ITA
|1.Pro
|05 Oct 2020
|Coppa Bernocchi – GP BPM
|ITA
|1.Pro
|07 Oct 2020
|Milano-Torino
|ITA
|1.Pro
|08 Oct 2020
|Gran Piemonte
|ITA
|1.Pro
|11 Oct 2020
|Paris – Tours Elite
|FRA
|1.Pro
|18 Oct 2020
|Japan Cup Cycle Road Race
|JPN
|1.Pro