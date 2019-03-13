Bora-Hansgrohe riders caught in high-speed crash with pedestrian at Tirreno-Adriatico

The two riders and the pedestrian came down hard after he walked onto the course during the team time trial

Bora-Hansgrohe were caught in a collision at Tirreno-Adriatico when two riders collided with a pedestrian during the opening team time trial.

The two riders were unable to avoid a man who was crossing the course during the 21.5km TTT on stage one.

Oscar Gatto and Rafał Majka were the two riders caught in the crash, both hitting the pedestrian who fell to the floor.

The Bora-Hansgrohe squad, which includes Peter Sagan, were in the opening three kilometres of their team effort when the crash happened.

Sagan and his other team-mates were able to avoid the collision, as the man appeared not to see the race speeding towards him.

The remaining five riders crossed the line with a time of 22-44, ahead of Ag2r La Mondiale who posted a time of 24-26.

Both Majka and Gatto were able to get back on their bikes and finished the stage.

Conditions during the TTT, which started and finished at Lido di Camaiore, were already hazardous due to the rain which has saturated the roads.

The team said on Twitter: “There’s been a crash involving our guys on the course.

“Initial reports indicate it was Oscar Gatto and Rafał Majka who were involved.

“We’ll update as soon as we know more.”

This is not the first time Sagan has narrowly avoided a crash on this stage of Tirreno-Adriatico.

In 2017 during the opening time trial on the same roads at Lido di Camaiore the three-time world champion nearly collided with a woman and her dog who had walked out onto the course.

Thankfully for the dog walker, Sagan was able to take evasive action, nipping through a gap in the raised kerb separating the road from an adjoining bike bath, with other spectators out of the way.

His time trial ruined, an exasperated Sagan turned to shake his head at the woman before continuing with his ride.