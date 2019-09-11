British Cycling reveal women’s squads for elite road race and time trials at Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

British Cycling has revealed the riders contesting the elite women’s road race and time trials at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships later this month.

The British squad will feature major talents including a former world champion and the reigning national title holder.

Lizzie Deignan, winner of the coveted rainbow jersey in 2015, will headline the star British squad and will be joined by British road race and TT champion Alice Barnes.

>>> British squad confirmed for mixed relay team time trial at Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

Other riders making the selection for the road race include Hannah Barnes and Lizzy Banks.

Deignan, 30, said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen for the World’s elite women’s race. It is always an honour to be picked to represent your country and I can’t wait to do so again this September in Yorkshire.

“It will be extra special as it’s on home roads and a chance to race in front of friends and family. It’s great to see so much strength in the British squad this year too. Women’s cycling has come on so much in this country and there are some really talented riders joining me on the team. I look forward to racing with them.”

The women’s time trial will be contested by Alice Barnes, crowned national champion in the discipline in June, and Hayley Simmonds.

The coach for the British Cycling’s elite women’s team, Chris Newton, said: “The standard of women’s road riders continues to improve year-on-year, which put us in a good position to have such a strong long-list of riders from which to pick the final team.

“The technical time trial course will play to Alice’s strengths and, likewise, we know Hayley can perform on a course like this as she won the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2018 on similar terrain.”

On British hopes for the Yorkshire Worlds road race, Newton added: “For the road race, Lizzie Deignan made no secret of her ambitions to be selected for her home road worlds and has come back to racing this season at a very high standard. Hannah Barnes is no stranger to competing at this level and has had a consistently strong season racing for her pro team.

“Much like the time trial course, we know the hilly nature of the road race course suits Alice Barnes’ skill set and similarly we know Lizzy Banks can be confident of her abilities on this tough course, as demonstrated by her victory in stage eight of the prestigious Giro Rosa in July.

“The fact this race is in Yorkshire has added an extra level to everyone’s motivation levels for this event, and I think with the squad of riders we have we can expect to see some strong performances in both the time trial and the road race.”

Great Britain Cycling Team women’s squads for the UCI Road World Championships 2019

Elite women’s time trial (September 24)

Alice Barnes, 24, Northamptonshire

Hayley Simmonds, 30, Cambridgeshire

Elite Women’s Road Race (September 28)

Lizzy Banks, 28, Worcestershire

Alice Barnes, 24, Northamptonshire

Hannah Barnes, 26, Northamptonshire

Lizzie Deignan, 30, Yorkshire

Nikki Juniper, 38, Essex

Anna Henderson, 20, Buckinghamshire