British squad confirmed for mixed relay team time trial at Yorkshire 2019 World Championships

The British squad has been confirmed for the first World Championship mixed relay team time trial in Yorkshire later this month, and there are some big engines lining up.

Katusha-Alpecin’s Harry Tanfield will be competing in the new discipline, along with British under-23 time trial champion Anna Henderson.

Huub-Wattbike riders Dan Bigham and John Archibald will also provide more firepower for the six-rider team for the Yorkshire Worlds.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: “The team time trial mixed relay is certainly going to be an exciting event, not least because it will be the first time it’s been held at a World Championship level.

“I have a lot of admiration for John, Dan and Harry for the success they have achieved independently of British Cycling and the mark they have made on the cycling world. I believe those three riders will set us up for a strong first lap, before handing over to the women’s team to pick up the metaphorical baton.”

For the women’s contingent in the team will be made up of Henderson, 20, Lauren Dolan,19, and Joss Lowden, 31.

Park added: “Lauren, Anna and Joss all possess strong climbing abilities which will be crucial on this course, and riding at this level will play a big part in their development, particularly in Lauren and Anna’s case as under-23 riders.

“As the Great Britain Cycling Team’s podium coaches are now firmly focused on delivering success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, an opportunity has been created for coaches along our pathway to step up and manage the team time trial squad.”

Tanfield, 24, has been riding his first season at WorldTour level with Katusha-Alpecin, while Archibald (28) and Bigham (27) have continued to blaze a trail on the track.

Last year, Archibald set a new sea-level record for the individual pursuit on the track during qualifying at the British National Championships in Manchester.

He then finished second in the British National Championships time trial in June, just six seconds behind winner Alex Dowsett (Katusha-Alpecin).

The mixed relay, which was first introduced to the calendar at the European Road Championships last month (won by the Netherlands), is being held on September 22 with two laps of the tough Harrogate finishing circuit.

Great Britain Cycling Team for mixed relay team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships 2019

John Archibald (28, Milngavie)

Dan Bigham, 27, Newcastle-Under-Lyme

Harry Tanfield, 24, Great Ayton

Lauren Dolan, 19, Exeter

Anna Henderson, 20, Buckinghamshire

Joss Lowden, 31, London