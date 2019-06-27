Alice Barnes upgrades silver for gold with British National time trial title win

Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) won the British National Time Trial title, relieving her elder sister of the honours, having come in second place last year.

The younger Barnes stormed through the 16.6 mile course, leaving from Sandringham Estate, in 36 minutes 27 seconds.

The ‘out’ leg gradually gained elevation, into a strong headwind, with the return journey largely downhill and sped up thanks to favourable wind conditions (see the course GPX here).

The 23-year-old Canyon-SRAM rider was 14s faster than 2015 and 2016 champion, Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), who narrowly defeated Barnes to take the bronze medal just days ago at the European Games in Minsk.

Last year’s reigning champion, Hannah Barnes, came in third – in a time of 36-44.

In fourth, new recruit to the women’s UCI peloton Elizabeth Banks (Bigla) was nipping at the heels of the podium, in 36-52.

The best placed rider from outside of the UCI peloton was Emma Lewis, who took fifth place.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Riding for The Independent Pedaler team, sponsored by the Canterbury based coffee stop location, she was 2-05 in arrears of the winner.

The 2016 and 2017 RTTC National Closed Circuit TT Champion has set multiple course records across the country at Cycling Time Trials (CTT) events in the past few months, making a transition from road racing with Brother UK-FusionRT.

Not far behind was Drops Cycling’s newest recruit, Joscelin Lowden. Another rider relatively new to cycling, the result sees the former runner return to racing after sustaining a broken arm and separated shoulder in a crash at the Tour of California, her debut with the team.

Britain’s most decorated Paralympian, Dame Sarah Storey, finished in ninth in 37-53.

The start list include included last year’s third placed rider, Neah Evans (Team HUUB), alongside team mate and Olympic track champion Katie Archibald.

The pair finished 12 and 13th respectively, with extensive track programmes not playing out well in the long solo event.

The under-23 women set off, riding the same course, from 5-55pm.

British National Women’s Time Trial Championships, 2019 (16.6 miles)

1. Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), 36-12

2. Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), 36-27

3. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), 36-44

4. Elizabeth Banks (Bigla), 36-52

5. Emma Lewis (The Independent Pedaler), 37-01

6. Emily Meakin (The Independent Pedaler), 37-11

7. Joscelin Lowden (Drops), 37-33

8. Victoria Smith (AeroCoach), 37-41

9. Dame Sarah Storey (Storey Racing), 37-53

10. Anna Morris (AeroLab Ward WheelZ), 37-57