‘I’m fully expecting to put 2020 behind us’: Canyon-dhb announce new title sponsor for 2021

Canyon-dhb has announced a new sponsor for the upcoming 2021 season, as the British sunglasses brand SunGod joins the team as a title backer.

The team previously has food brand Soreen as their third title sponsor, but SunGod has now come onboard as a headline part of the team, while Soreen will stay involved with the Continental squad.

It’s welcome news for the struggling British racing scene which has seen a number of team closures, most recently Vitus Pro Cycling announcing their closure.

In a team press release team owner Tim Elverson, said how pleased he is that they have reached a deal with the new sponsor: “It’s great to finally announce our new team name, Canyon-dhb-SunGod, going forward.

“Finding a third partner in the British brand SunGod, that has a similar business outlook and strategy to development as our current partners, has come as fantastic news.

“SunGod already has some amazing products but are keen to use the team not only to promote but also test and feedback to them so we can continue to elevate the British eyewear brand to the top echelons.”

The new partnership means that both team and company can work together to make improvements on the SunGod products so they’re better for racing in the peloton and for their customers.

>>> Colombian rider takes victory by crashing across the finish line while celebrating

Sungod’s head of partnerships, David Rogal said: “We’re incredibly excited to join the team as a part title sponsor and to see the SunGod logo and products on every rider.

“This is both a significant and symbolic step for us following the launch of our new Pace series earlier this year. It’s also important to us that as a British brand we are supporting the top British teams that lead the pelotons both in the UK and on the continent.”

Hampshire-based Canyon-dhb had, all things considered, a good 2020 season, picking up a few wins on the continent, which was vital as the British racing calendar was cancelled due to the global pandemic.

Elverson continued: “Even though we started the 2020 season well with winning the Tour of Antalya, getting two further UCI podiums and winning the Holland Cup for a second year, as well as having three great partners on board for next year, I’m fully expecting to put 2020 behind us and carry on the tradition of this teams continued improvements into 2021.

“We don’t have any set goals for 2021, only to ensure we are better than 2020, with retention of a lot of the current squad and the addition of some exciting new riders. I feel this will be a natural progression and I think everyone is over 2020 so watch out 2021, here we come.”