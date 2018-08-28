Team Wiggins replace Aqua Blue Sport in Tour of Britain line up

The team will be headed up by 19-year-old Tom Pidcock

Team Wiggins have been added to the line up for the Tour of Britain, after Aqua Blue Sport announced their decision to pull out of the race.

The British UCI continental team will line up alongside the likes of Team Sky, BMC Racing and Movistar when the race starts on Sunday September 2 in Wales’s Pembrey Country Park.

The 2015 founded team has competed at the SweetSpot Group organised race twice before, their best placed finisher was Owain Doull who won the points classification and finished third overall in the team’s first year.

The team’s eponymous owner Bradley Wiggins won the overall in 2013.

Tom Pidcock – who will lead his own cyclocross team for the 2018/2019 season – will head up the roster.

The 19-year-old who currently holds the junior world time trial title said: “I’m delighted to have an opportunity to ride in the Tour of Britain with Wiggins.

“Obviously the team has a strong affiliation with the race, with Sir Brad being a former winner and Owain’s impressive ride in 2015.”

He added: “I am really looking forward to mixing it up against some of the big UCI WorldTour teams again. Riding in front of British fans is always a great experience and hopefully our team can give them plenty to cheer about over the course of the race.”

Pidcock will be joined by 2018 Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic winner, 22-year-old Gabriel Cullaigh.

Team Wiggins will bolster their roster with Irish pair Matthew Teggart and Mark Downey – both of whom parachute into the race having completed the Tour de l’Avenir last week.

The final riders on the Wiggins train will be Joey Walker and James Fouché, both 20-year-olds who will be making their debut at the race.