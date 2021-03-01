Charlie Quarterman taken to hospital after crash with team car during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Trek-Segafredo’s Charlie Quarterman was hospitalised after crashing with a team car during Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The 22-year-old was relieved to not have broken any bones but suffered a concussion and so stayed in hospital overnight to be monitored.

The Brit crashed hard into the back of another team car during the Belgian one-day race, blaming having too much lactate in his body on his failure to see the vehicle braking in front of him.

“Well that wasn’t how I was hoping this weekend would go… in a bit of pain but relieved that it’s not worse,” Quarterman said afterwards, a picture of him giving a thumbs up posted from the hospital. “Think I had too much lactate in my body to see that the car in front was stopping.

>>> Adidas’ new Velosamba shoe launched to cater for city cyclists

“Thank you for the messages of support already. Luckily nothing seems broken but will need to take some time off to recover from a concussion. But I’m in good hands, it’ll be alright.”

This was Quarterman’s first appearance at Opening Weekend in Belgium, and also the first race of his second year as a pro.

Quarterman’s crash not only ruled him out of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne but summed up a difficult day for Trek-Segafredo, whose best-placed rider was Alex Kirsch in 63rd. Trek wasted little time in putting things right, however, with former world champion Mads Pedersen winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, powering ahead in the sprint for the line after an exemplary lead-out from team-mate Jasper Stuyven.

Trek were also present at two French one-day races over the weekend, the Faun-Ardèche Classic and Royal Bernard Drome Classic, where American Quinn Simmons was the team’s highest-placed finisher on both days.

The 19-year-old has continued to court controversy after saying he didn’t think he deserved to be suspended over the black hand emoji incident.

Simmons came 10th at the Faun-Ardèche Classic before managing 16th at the Royal Bernard Drome Classic.

“I think given that I am not a climber, and looking at the level of riders I was with on the climbs at the end, I think I can be happy with 10th place…” Simmons said.