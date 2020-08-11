Check out the Jumbo-Visma squad that will challenge Team Ineos at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

After taking the fight to Team Ineos in France last week, Jumbo-Visma will be hoping to repeat the success at the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020.

The Dutch WorldTour squad will be taking another talent-stacked squad to the race, as they look to refine their tactics ahead of the Tour de France later this month.

Jumbo-Visma bested Egan Bernal and Team Ineos at the Tour de l’Ain in France last week, with Primož Roglič taking two stages and the overall ahead of the Colombian star.

But can they repeat the victory in the Dauphiné, often regarded as a key warm-up race for the Tour.

Roglič will once again be racing in the shortened five-stage Dauphiné and will get support from Grand Tour stars Tom Dumoulin and Steven Kruijswijk.

Dumoulin has battled through injury and illness over the last two seasons, but will be back in action for his new team Jumbo in France.

Wout van Aert will also be joining the Grand Tour leaders in the Dauphiné, fresh from his back-to-back victories in Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo.

The Belgian road and cyclocross star will no doubt be fighting for stage honours while also putting in a turn for his leaders both in the Dauphiné and the Tour de France.

Completing the squad will be road captain Tony Martin, Robert Gesink and American climber Sepp Kuss.

The Jumbo-Visma squad for the Dauphiné is very similar to the Tour de l’Ain squad, where George Bennett filled in for Kuss, as the team are no doubt looking to firm up their roster for the Tour de France.

Jumbo’s leadership trident will be looking to take on the Team Ineos trio of Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, who will all be racing for the last time before the Tour.

Jumbo-Visma squad for the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020

Primož Roglič (Slo)

Tom Dumoulin (Ned)

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned)

Wout van Aert (Bel)

Tony Martin (Ger)

Sepp Kuss (USA)

Robert Gesink (Ned)