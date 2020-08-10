How to live stream the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 – where to watch the major French stage race

The Critérium du Dauphiné is here after all the uncertainty and delays – find out how to watch the 2020 edition here.

After the UCI suspended all racing back in March, cycling fans were left wondering if they’ll see any major racing this year but luckily the tides of the global pandemic are turning and racing is back.

The Dauphiné has long been regarded as an essential warm-up race for the 2020 Tour de France, with the week-long race often covering some of the same climbs as it’s three-week relative.

But of course the Dauphiné isn’t just a pre-Tour teaser – it’s a prestigious title for riders and always a spectacle for the fans.

This year’s race has been shortened from it’s usual eight stages to just five as the UCI tries to fit all major races into four months, but expect just as much action to be condensed into the shorter race.

Fans can expect to see the Team Ineos trident of Chris Froome, Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas racing against the daunting power of Jumbo-Visma with Tom Dumoulin, Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk.

How to live stream the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 in the UK

For British fans there’s plenty of choice on how to watch this year’s race, as both Eurosport and ITV 4 will be showing the action.

Eurosport viewers will be able to catch the racing live from 1.45pm until 3.30pm on Eurosport 2 and on the Player each day.

The race will also be available live via the GCN Race Pass.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with an early bird offer costing £19.99.

On ITV 4, highlights will be shown from 7pm until 8pm after each stage.

Not in the UK for the Critérium du Dauphiné? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Live Stream the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 in the US and Canada

Flo Bikes will also be streaming the racing for viewers in the US and Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

Flo Bikes isn’t available outside of the US or Canada, so if you’re heading abroad from America during the racing you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN.

Watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 in Australia and New Zealand

Aussie fans will also be able to follow the action live and free on SBS Viceland every day and via SBS On Demand.

The action will start at 10.45pm AEST for the opening three stages and from 11.05pm AEST on days four and five.

Replays will also be available shortly after each stage on SBS On Demand or the Cycling Central website.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport Select will have the action live each day.