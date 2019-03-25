Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 route shakes up convention with new climbs and Swiss finish

A climb that's not been featured since 1980's Tour de France and a new start location, too

The route for the 2019 edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 9 to 16) has been announced, with a 1200-kilometre parcours which draws its conclusion in the Swiss ski resort of Champéry.

The 71st edition of the race, commonly used as a warm up for the Tour de France, will begin in the French Department of Cantal for the first time.

Stage one gets the climbing underway from the get-go, with riders tackling the Puy Mary before heading onto a lumpy finishing circuit ahead of the finish in Jussac.

The next day, the 180km stage two from Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon will provide a rolling ride through the Auvergne region, with plenty of punchy ascents to split the bunch.

Stage three on Tuesday June 12 will be a chance for the sprinters to shine on the final 5km to Riom, which will be fast and flat.

The only time trial of the race, a 26.1km route starting and finishing in Roanne, is not only an opportunity for the GC contenders who like to race against the clock to extend their lead (or manage losses). It’s also a perfect recce for goals later in the year.

The course represents a near carbon copy of the route for the Tour de France stage 13 time trial in Pau, which covers 27km of much the same terrain.

A day later, stage five will likely finish with a sprint battle in Voiron, after 201km of racing – before the final three days offer yet more climbs.

The longest day in the saddle for the riders, at 228km, stage six offers up an ascent of the Col de Beaune, followed by a technical descent into Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne.

The concluding two stages are much shorter, but will provide some unknown climbs – including the slopes of Prapoutel-Les-Sept-Laux, appearing in stage seven and not climbed by the pro peloton since the Tour de France in 1980.

The 133km day accumulates an elevation gain of 4150 metres, so promises to provide fireworks over its short but potentially hugely influential course.

The final stage, on Sunday June 16, will visit many of the towns known to the Critérium du Dauphiné and its riders. However, in a different order, with the climbs of Les Gets and the Col du Corbiernappearing en route to the final in Switzerland’s Champéry.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 route: stages

Stage one, Sun June 9 Aurillac to Jussac 142km Stage two, Mon June 10 Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon 180km Stage three, Tue June 11 Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom 172km Stage four, Wed June 12 Roanne to Roanne 26.1km (TT) Stage five, Thu June 13 Boën-sur-Lignon to Voiron 201km Stage six, Fri June 14 Saint-Vulbas – Plaine de l’Ain t0 Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne 228km Stage seven, Sat June 15 Saint-Genix-les-Villages to Les Sept Laux-Pipay 133km Stage eight, Sun June 16 Cluses to Champéry (Switzerland) 113.5km

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 route stage by stage Here’s a look at the profiles which will shape this year’s race…

Stage one, Sun June 9, Aurillac to Jussac (142km)

Stage two, Mon June 10, Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon (180km)

Stage three, Tue June 11, Le Puy-en-Velay to Riom (172km)

Stage four, Wed June 12, Roanne to Roanne (26.1km)

Stage five, Thu June 13, Boën-sur-Lignon to Voiron, 201km

Stage six, Fri June 14, Saint-Vulbas – Plaine de l’Ain t0 Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, 228km

Stage seven, Sat June 15, Saint-Genix-les-Villages to Les Sept Laux-Pipay, 133km

Stage eight, Sun June 16, Cluses to Champéry (Switzerland), 113.5km