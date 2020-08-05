Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 start list: Froome, Alaphilippe, Bernal and Landa go head to head

Usually the Critérium du Dauphiné is eight days long and held in June, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have had to wait until August 12-16 for a shortened five day race as an important marker in the run-up to the Tour de France, with many of its general classification winners have gone on to wear yellow in Paris.
It’s been won by Team Sky six times in the last eight years – via Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – though 2017 represented a break from tradition with the win going to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) – in 2018 with Geraint Thomas – And finally in 2019 Fuglsang took victory again in a race he has recently favoured.
The 2020 Dauphiné looks to be another hotly contested edition, with a number of big names confirmed for the stage race that takes on some tough mountain stages with a summit finish every day.
Defending champion, Fuglsang, will not be on the start line as he focuses on other races in this rejigged season, instead Miguel Ángel López will look to take advantage of the lack of time trialing.
Chris Froome will be hoping that this is where he can really turn on his form to go for a fifth Tour de France title a few weeks later, but he does have to compete for leadership with Thomas, Pavel Sivakov and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.
Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) along with the EF Pro Cycling Colombian duo of Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Urán will probably be the biggest threats.
Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will also be on the start line as he will be hoping his great start to the season continues with his new team, while Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) will all look to fine tune their racing condition ahead of the Tour in a few weeks time.
Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 start list
Lotto-Soudal
ARMÉE Sander
HAGEN Carl Fredrik
DEWULF Stan
MERTZ Rémy
VANHOECKE Harm
VAN MOER Brent
WALLAYS Jelle
Ag2r La Mondiale
BARDET Romain
CHEREL Mickaël
GALLOPIN Tony
LATOUR Pierre
COSNEFROY Benoît
PETERS Nans
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
Astana
LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
KUDUS Merhawi
FRAILE Omar
SÁNCHEZ Luis León
FELLINE Fabio
IZAGIRRE Gorka
LUTSENKO Alexey
Bahrain-McLaren
LANDA Mikel
COLBRELLI Sonny
BILBAO Pello
CARUSO Damiano
MOHORIČ Matej
TEUNS Dylan
VALLS Rafael
Bora-Hansgrohe
GROßSCHARTNER Felix
BUCHMANN Emanuel
SAGAN Peter
MÜHLBERGER Gregor
OSS Daniel
KÄMNA Lennard
SCHILLINGER Andreas
CCC Team
MASNADA Fausto
DE LA PARTE Victor
HIRT Jan
KOCHETKOV Pavel
PAUWELS Serge
WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
SCHÄR Michael
Deceuninck – Quick-Step
ASGREEN Kasper
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
JUNGELS Bob
KNOX James
VANSEVENANT Mauri
DECLERCQ Tim
CAVAGNA Rémi
Groupama-FDJ
PINOT Thibaut
KÜNG Stefan
GAUDU David
MADOUAS Valentin
DUCHESNE Antoine
REICHENBACH Sébastien
LUDVIGSSON Tobias
Mitchelton-Scott
YATES Adam
IMPEY Daryl
HOWSON Damien
HAIG Jack
JUUL-JENSEN Chris
SCHULTZ Nick
BOOKWALTER Brent
Movistar Team
MAS Eric
VALVERDE Alejandro
CATALDO Dario
SOLER Marc
PEDRERO Antonio
SAMITIER Sergio
VERONA Carlos
NTT Pro Cycling
BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
GOGL Michael
KREUZIGER Roman
MEINTJES Louis
O’CONNOR Ben
POZZOVIVO Domenico
VALGREN Michael
EF Pro Cycling
HIGUITA Sergio
URÁN Rigoberto
CARTHY Hugh
MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
KANGERT Tanel
VAN GARDEREN Tejay
KEUKELEIRE Jens
Arkéa-Samsic
BARGUIL Warren
QUINTANA Nairo
QUINTANA Dayer
ROSA Diego
BOUET Maxime
ANACONA Winner
Jumbo-Visma
KRUIJSWIJK Steven
VAN AERT Wout
ROGLIČ Primož
DUMOULIN Tom
KUSS Sepp
MARTIN Tony
GESINK Robert
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
MARTIN Guillaume
EDET Nicolas
LAFAY Victor
MATÉ Luis Ángel
PEREZ Anthony
PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
ROSSETTO Stéphane
Israel Start-Up Nation
MARTIN Daniel
HOFSTETTER Hugo
GREIPEL André
NAVARRO Daniel
NEILANDS Krists
POLITT Nils
NIV Guy
Team Ineos
FROOME Chris
THOMAS Geraint
KWIATKOWSKI Michał
BERNAL Egan
SIVAKOV Pavel
CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
VAN BAARLE Dylan
Team Sunweb
OOMEN Sam
DONOVAN Mark
BERNOOT Tiesj
HIRSCHI Mark
KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
ROCHE Nicolas
SÜTTERIN Jasha
Trek-Segafredo
PORTE Richie
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
SKUJIŅŠ Toms
RIES Michel
ELISSONDE Kenny
EG Niklas
WEENING Pieter
UAE-Team Emirates
POGAČAR Tadej
FORMOLO Davide
DE LA CRUZ David
KRISTOFF Alexander
MARCATO Marco
POLANC Jan
BYSTRØM Sven Erik
Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team
HERMANS Quinten
PASQUALON Andrea
DOUBEY Fabien
EIKING Odd Christian
LAMMERTINK Maurits
MEURISSE Xandro
BAKELANTS Jan
B&B Hotels – Vital Concept
ROLLAND Pierre
SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
CHEVALIER Maxime
COURTEILLE Arnaud
GAUTIER Cyril
SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
PACHER Quentin
Team Total Direct Energie
TAARAMÄE Rein
CALMEJANE Lilian
SICARD Romain
BONIFAZIO Niccolò
COUSIN Jérôme
GRELLIER Fabien
SOUPE Geoffrey