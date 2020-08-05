Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 start list: Froome, Alaphilippe, Bernal and Landa go head to head

Usually the Critérium du Dauphiné is eight days long and held in June, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have had to wait until August 12-16 for a shortened five day race as an important marker in the run-up to the Tour de France, with many of its general classification winners have gone on to wear yellow in Paris.

It’s been won by Team Sky six times in the last eight years – via Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – though 2017 represented a break from tradition with the win going to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) – in 2018 with Geraint Thomas – And finally in 2019 Fuglsang took victory again in a race he has recently favoured.

The 2020 Dauphiné looks to be another hotly contested edition, with a number of big names confirmed for the stage race that takes on some tough mountain stages with a summit finish every day.

>>> Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 route shakes up convention with zero time trialling and a summit finish everyday

Defending champion, Fuglsang, will not be on the start line as he focuses on other races in this rejigged season, instead Miguel Ángel López will look to take advantage of the lack of time trialing.

Chris Froome will be hoping that this is where he can really turn on his form to go for a fifth Tour de France title a few weeks later, but he does have to compete for leadership with Thomas, Pavel Sivakov and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal.

Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) along with the EF Pro Cycling Colombian duo of Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Urán will probably be the biggest threats.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will also be on the start line as he will be hoping his great start to the season continues with his new team, while Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) will all look to fine tune their racing condition ahead of the Tour in a few weeks time.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2020 start list

Lotto-Soudal

ARMÉE Sander

HAGEN Carl Fredrik

DEWULF Stan

MERTZ Rémy

VANHOECKE Harm

VAN MOER Brent

WALLAYS Jelle

Ag2r La Mondiale

BARDET Romain

CHEREL Mickaël

GALLOPIN Tony

LATOUR Pierre

COSNEFROY Benoît

PETERS Nans

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

Astana

LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel

KUDUS Merhawi

FRAILE Omar

SÁNCHEZ Luis León

FELLINE Fabio

IZAGIRRE Gorka

LUTSENKO Alexey

Bahrain-McLaren

LANDA Mikel

COLBRELLI Sonny

BILBAO Pello

CARUSO Damiano

MOHORIČ Matej

TEUNS Dylan

VALLS Rafael

Bora-Hansgrohe

GROßSCHARTNER Felix

BUCHMANN Emanuel

SAGAN Peter

MÜHLBERGER Gregor

OSS Daniel

KÄMNA Lennard

SCHILLINGER Andreas

CCC Team

MASNADA Fausto

DE LA PARTE Victor

HIRT Jan

KOCHETKOV Pavel

PAUWELS Serge

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

SCHÄR Michael

Deceuninck – Quick-Step

ASGREEN Kasper

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

JUNGELS Bob

KNOX James

VANSEVENANT Mauri

DECLERCQ Tim

CAVAGNA Rémi

Groupama-FDJ

PINOT Thibaut

KÜNG Stefan

GAUDU David

MADOUAS Valentin

DUCHESNE Antoine

REICHENBACH Sébastien

LUDVIGSSON Tobias

Mitchelton-Scott

YATES Adam

IMPEY Daryl

HOWSON Damien

HAIG Jack

JUUL-JENSEN Chris

SCHULTZ Nick

BOOKWALTER Brent

Movistar Team

MAS Eric

VALVERDE Alejandro

CATALDO Dario

SOLER Marc

PEDRERO Antonio

SAMITIER Sergio

VERONA Carlos

NTT Pro Cycling

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

GOGL Michael

KREUZIGER Roman

MEINTJES Louis

O’CONNOR Ben

POZZOVIVO Domenico

VALGREN Michael

EF Pro Cycling

HIGUITA Sergio

URÁN Rigoberto

CARTHY Hugh

MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe

KANGERT Tanel

VAN GARDEREN Tejay

KEUKELEIRE Jens

Arkéa-Samsic

BARGUIL Warren

QUINTANA Nairo

QUINTANA Dayer

ROSA Diego

BOUET Maxime

ANACONA Winner

Jumbo-Visma

KRUIJSWIJK Steven

VAN AERT Wout

ROGLIČ Primož

DUMOULIN Tom

KUSS Sepp

MARTIN Tony

GESINK Robert

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

MARTIN Guillaume

EDET Nicolas

LAFAY Victor

MATÉ Luis Ángel

PEREZ Anthony

PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc

ROSSETTO Stéphane

Israel Start-Up Nation

MARTIN Daniel

HOFSTETTER Hugo

GREIPEL André

NAVARRO Daniel

NEILANDS Krists

POLITT Nils

NIV Guy

Team Ineos

FROOME Chris

THOMAS Geraint

KWIATKOWSKI Michał

BERNAL Egan

SIVAKOV Pavel

CASTROVIEJO Jonathan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

Team Sunweb

OOMEN Sam

DONOVAN Mark

BERNOOT Tiesj

HIRSCHI Mark

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

ROCHE Nicolas

SÜTTERIN Jasha

Trek-Segafredo

PORTE Richie

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

SKUJIŅŠ Toms

RIES Michel

ELISSONDE Kenny

EG Niklas

WEENING Pieter

UAE-Team Emirates

POGAČAR Tadej

FORMOLO Davide

DE LA CRUZ David

KRISTOFF Alexander

MARCATO Marco

POLANC Jan

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

Wanty – Gobert Cycling Team

HERMANS Quinten

PASQUALON Andrea

DOUBEY Fabien

EIKING Odd Christian

LAMMERTINK Maurits

MEURISSE Xandro

BAKELANTS Jan

B&B Hotels – Vital Concept

ROLLAND Pierre

SLAGTER Tom-Jelte

CHEVALIER Maxime

COURTEILLE Arnaud

GAUTIER Cyril

SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian

PACHER Quentin

Team Total Direct Energie

TAARAMÄE Rein

CALMEJANE Lilian

SICARD Romain

BONIFAZIO Niccolò

COUSIN Jérôme

GRELLIER Fabien

SOUPE Geoffrey