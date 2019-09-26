Colombian left in tears by mechanical at World Championships junior road race

Colombia’s German Dario Gomez was left standing beside the road in tears at the junior men’s World Championships road race in Yorkshire on Thursday, due to a mechanical.

The 18-year-old had to walk and run with his bike, carrying his rear wheel and tyre separately.

Whilst several cars did pass, neither neutral service nor the Colombia team cars could reach the rider, as they sat further back in the convoy.

After watching multiple cars drive past, he broke down in tears, before sitting on the grass to try to repair the puncture – then getting back up to continue the race on foot.

Gomez was eventually rewarded with a functioning rear wheel, but only when the second group on the road had caught up, knocking him out of a potentially winning break.

Images of the teary teenager circulated on Twitter, alongside an outpouring of sympathy for the lad ready to race but without the necessary equipment.

Journalist and presenter Laura Winter commented: “Beyond devastating for this young Columbian who was not given a wheel. He’s sobbing and walking up a hill.

“Now neutral have caught up with him and he’ll have to chase back on.”

It was the young rider’s first world championships road race, having placed 15th in the time trial on Monday, 1-34 down on Italian winner Antonio Tiberi.

He also competed at the Pan American Championships in July, winning the junior men’s time trial and taking 25th in the road race.