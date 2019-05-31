Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 start list: Froome, Porte, Bardet & Quintana go head to head

The eight day Critérium du Dauphiné (June 9-16) represents an important marker in the run-up to the Tour de France, and many of its general classification winners have gone on to wear yellow in Paris.

It’s been won by Team Sky six times in the last eight years – via Bradley Wiggins in 2011 and 2012 and Chris Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016 – though 2017 represented a break from tradition with the win going to Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) – and finally in 2018 with Geraint Thomas.

The 2019 Dauphiné looks to be another hotly contested edition, with a number of big names confirmed for the seven stage race that takes on some tough mountain stages and one individual time trial.

>>> Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 route shakes up convention with new climbs and Swiss finish

For Team Sky, now Team Ineos, their defending champion Thomas won’t return to the race, instead concluding his Tour de France preparation at the Tour de Suisse.

The British team still feature a stellar line-up however, with four-time Tour winner Froome leading the team with Michał Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon and Wout Poels.

Froome will face tough competition for the 2019 title, with his old team-mate Richie Porte lining up for Trek-Segafredo after a quiet season so far. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) will also make his return to racing since early April at the race, while Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates) will all look to fine tune their racing condition ahead of the Tour in July.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) is the other star name taking to the start, with the Frenchman an outside bet for the overall win with such difficult mountain stages concluding the week.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 start list

Mitchelton–Scott

YATES Adam (GBr)

IMPEY Daryl (RSA)

Bahrain-Merida

Colbrelli Sonny (Ita)

Teuns Dylan (Bel)

Deceuninck–Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian (Fra)

GILBERT Philippe (Bel)

HODEG Alvaro (Col)

ŠTYBAR Zdeněk (Cze)

Lotto–Soudal

MARCZYŃSKI Thomaz (Pol)

LAMBRECHT Bjorg (Bel)

Wanty–Gobert Cycling Team

MARTIN Guillaume (Fra)

EIKING Odd Christian (Nor)

Ag2r La Mondiale

BARDET Romain (Fra)

GENIEZ Alexandre (Fra)

NAESEN Oliver (Bel)

Groupama–FDJ

PINOT Thibaut (Fra)

GAUDU David (Fra)

MOLARD Rudy (Fra)

REICHENBACH Sébastian (Sui)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

BOUHANNI Nacer (Fra)

ATAPUMA Jhon Darwin (Col)

Arkéa–Samsic

BARGUIL Warren (Fra)

GREIPEL André (Ger)

Vital Concept–B&B Hotels

ROLLAND Pierre (Fra)

PACHER Quentin (Fra)

Team Sunweb

FRÖLINGER Johannes (Ger)

PEDERSEN Casper (Den)

Bora–Hansgrohe

BENNETT Sam (Iel)

GROßSCHARTNER Felix (Aut)

BUCHMANN Emanuel (Ger)

SCHACHMANN Maximilian (Ger)

Astana

FUGLSANG Jakob (Den)

CORT NIELSEN Magnus (Den)

IZAGIRRE Gorka (Esp)

IZAGIRRE Ion (Esp)

LUTSENK Alexey (Kaz)

Jumbo–Visma

KRUIJSWIJK Steven (Ned)

VAN AERT Wout (Bel)

CCC Team

DE MARCHI Alessandro (Ita)

PAUWELS Serge (Bel)

TEN DAM Laurens (Ned)

Dimension Data

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald (Nor)

CUMMING Steve (GBr)

Movistar

QUINTANA Nairo (Col)

ERVITI Imanol (Esp)

Katusha-Alpecin

POLITT Nils (Ger)

UAE Team Emirates

MARTIN Daniel (Irl)

SUTHERLAND Rory (Aus)

Team Ineos

FROOME Chris (GBr)

KWIATKOWSKI Michał (Pol)

MOSCON Gianni (Ita)

POELS Wout (Ned)

EF Education First

VAN GARDEREN Tejay (USA)

WOODS Michael (Can)

BETTIOL Alberto (Ita)

Trek–Segafredo

PORTE Richie (Aus)

SKUJIŅŠ Tom (LAT)