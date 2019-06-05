Critérium du Dauphiné 2019 live TV guide

The build up to the Tour de France begins in earnest at the start of June with the Critérium du Dauphiné giving the likes of Chris Froome (Ineos), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) a chance to test their legs before battling for the maillot jaune the following month.

Stage one gets the climbing underway from the get-go, with riders tackling the Puy Mary before heading onto a lumpy finishing circuit ahead of the finish in Jussac.

The next day, the 180km stage two from Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon will provide a rolling ride through the Auvergne region, with plenty of punchy ascents to split the bunch

Stage three provides a chance for the sprinters to shine before stage four’s 26.1km time trial, offering up a near carbon copy of the route for the Tour de France stage 13 time trial in Pau.

After that, another day for the sprinters, before stage six’s ascent of the Col de Beaune, followed by a technical descent into Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne.

The 133km stage seven accumulates an elevation gain of 4150 metres,including the slopes of Prapoutel-Les-Sept-Laux, not climbed by the pro peloton since the Tour de France in 1980.

The final stage, on Sunday June 16, will visit many of the towns known to the Critérium du Dauphiné and its riders. However, in a different order, with the climbs of Les Gets and the Col du Corbiernappearing en route to the final in Switzerland’s Champéry.

As usual, each stage will be shown live on Eurosport, with daily highlights each evening to recap on the day’s action.

Critérium du Dauphiné website and social media

Twitter: @dauphine

Website: www.letour.fr/criterium-du-dauphine

Sunday 9 June

1515-1645 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 2

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2200-2300 Stage highlights on Eurosport 2

Monday 10 June

1400-1545 LIVE stage two on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2000-2130 Stage highlights on Eurosport 1



Tuesday 11 June

1400-1545 LIVE stage three on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2000-2130 Stage highlights on Eurosport 1



Wednesday 12 June

1400-1545 LIVE stage four on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2000-2130 Stage highlights on Eurosport 1



Thursday 13 June

1400-1545 LIVE stage five on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2100-2200 Stage highlights on Eurosport 2



Friday 14 June

1400-1545 LIVE stage six on Eurosport 1

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

2000-2105 Stage highlights on Eurosport 1



Saturday 15 June

TBC

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

TBC



Sunday 16 June



TBC

1900-2000 Stage highlights on ITV4

TBC

