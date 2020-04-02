Critérium du Dauphiné postponed as UCI suspends racing for a further month

The Critérium du Dauphiné has now been postponed as the UCI has announced the cycling calendar will now be suspended for a further month.

Cycling’s international governing body announced last month that all racing would be stopped until at least the end of April because of the global spread of coronavirus, resulting in the postponement of dozens of prestigious races.

But as Covid-19 continues to cause upheaval in all aspects of life, the UCI has now confirmed that racing will not restart until June 1 at the earliest.

In response to the decision, the organiser of the Dauphiné, scheduled to run from May 31, confirmed the race has been called off.

A statement from ASO said: “The organisers of the Critérium du Dauphiné, in agreement with the UCI, the Auvergne-Rhône, Alpes Region and other involved parties, have decided to begin working to reschedule the race, originally scheduled to start from Clermont-Ferrand on the May 31 and run through to the June 7.

“The organisers would like to thank the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region and all of the race partners for their understanding and their support as they work towards finding a new date for one of the most greatest races in the international cycling calendar.”

The next major races still currently scheduled to run at the Tour de Suisse for the men on June 7 and the rescheduled Trofeo Alfredo Binda for the women on June 2.

ASO has not yet made a decision on the fate of the Tour de France, but on Thursday (April 2) Tour director Christian Prudhomme said he is working on rearranging the dates for the three-week race.

France’s sports minister previously said the Tour could be held behind closed doors, but Prudhomme has now shot down that idea.

He added that riders must be able to train by the end of April for the Tour to go ahead on its scheduled date of June 27.

The UCI also said it has received more than 450 requests from race organisers on the postponement of their events.

A statement from the organisation said: “In this extremely difficult context, the UCI – as cycling’s world body – will continue its consultations with the different families to find the best solutions for our sport. In this period of widespread incertitude, which is weakening the financial situation of all involved, the UCI again calls on everyone to be united, responsible and strong.”