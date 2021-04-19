Deceuninck – Quick-Step have revealed their outstanding line-up for Fléche Wallone 2021

Deceuninck – Quick-Step have revealed their stacked line-up for the 2021 Flèche Wallone.

The hill Belgian Classic is always a brutal day of racing, which suits the punchy climbers.

Unsurprisingly, Deceuninck will be headlined by reigning world champion Julian Alaphilippe, a former double winner of Flèche Wallone.

But supporting the Frenchman will be a collection of Deceuninck’s best climbers, including Britain’s James Knox and rising star Mauri Vansevenant.

Sports director Klaas Lodewyck said: “We have a solid line-up for Flèche Wallonne, a race where the team proved in the past that it can do very well, with Julian – who won or was always up there at all his participations – and Mauri, who we all remember what an impressive debut he had last year.

“It’s a strong field at the start, containing many riders who’ll want to get a good result, so it won’t be easy. As was the case in the past, everything should be decided the last time up the Mur de Huy, although attacks could come earlier, on the local laps, meaning we need to be focused and pay attention to these moves.”

Flèche Wallone, taking place on Wednesday (April 21) and raced over 192km, takes in the relentless hills of the Belgian Ardennes, finishing on the famous slopes of the Mur de Huy.

The rider with the most wins in the race is Movistar’s Alejandro Valverde, a five-time winner.

But Alaphilippe is hoping to close in on Valverde’s record, having won back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

Along with Knox and Vansevenent, Alaphilippe will be supported by Mattia Cattaneo, Josef Černy, Dries Devenyns and Mikkel Honoré.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step squad for Flèche Wallone 2021

Julian Alaphilippe (FRA)

Mattia Cattaneo (ITA)

Josef Cerny (CZE)

Dries Devenyns (BEL)

Mikkel Honoré (DEN)

James Knox (GBR)

Mauri Vansevenant (BEL)