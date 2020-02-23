Dylan Teuns wins stage five time trial as Jakob Fuglsang wraps up Ruta del Sol overall victory

Jakob Fuglsang won the Ruta del Sol with a strong time trial performance on stage five to successfully defend his title.

The Dane finished less than a second behind Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) who won the stage, with Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) finishing in third, two seconds down, having sat in the hot seat for most of the day.

Alex Edmondson set the best early time of just under 18 minutes, and as more riders rolled into the finish it looked like the Australian’s time would not be bested.

Brandon McNulty capped off an impressive week where he often found himself at the sharp end of the race with more experienced rivals. The 21-year-old faded slightly from an intermediate check point that had him right around the same time as Teuns but finishing within the top five to finish seventh overall, just over three minutes down on Fuglsang.

Teuns’ team-mate Mikel Landa put in a disappointing time trial performance to slip to third in the GC, losing nearly a minute to Fuglsang and allowing Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) to take second place overall. Bahrain-McLaren have already said they hope to improve the Spaniard’s time trialling abilities ahead of the Tour de France this summer, and on this evidence, there is still work to do.

After Haig’s victory on stage four, both the Australian and Teuns made up for their mistake on stage three when they took the final corner onto the finishing straight wide, which allowed Fuglsang to power through and take the victory for himself.

Results

Ruta del Sol 2020, stage five: Mijas to Mijas (13km)

1. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-McLaren, in 17-57

2. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, at 0.8 seconds

3. Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 2s

4. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 3s

5. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 9s

6. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana, at 17s

7. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 24s

8. Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma, at 31s

9. Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar, at 32s

10. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-McLaren, at 33s

Final general classification

1. Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana, in 17-47-58

2. Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott, at 59 seconds

3. Mikel Landa (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-12

4. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Astana, at 1-18

5. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-45

6. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Bahrain-McLaren, at 1-47

7. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 3-08

8. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 3-21

9. Rubén Fernández (Esp) Fundación-Orbea, at 3-33

10. Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 4-12