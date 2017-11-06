Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson take silver medal on final day of Track World Cup in Poland

British duo claim silver in the Madison at the Track World Cup's first round in Pruszkow, Poland

Great Britain’s Elinor Barker and Emily Nelson claimed the silver medal in the women’s Madison at the opening round of the 2017/18 UCI Track World Cup hosted by the BGZ Arena in Pruszkow, Poland over November 3-5.

Barker and Nelson finished in runner-up spot behind Belgian duo Jolien D’Hoore and Lotte Kopecky, the current world champions in the discipline.

Both pairs fought hard for the victory, with the GB finishing on 23 points to Belgium’s 29. Italy came in for third to round out the podium.

The Madison event returns to the Olympic schedule for Tokyo 2020, for both men and women, after being absent from the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Nelson had previously taken a bronze medal in Poland as part of GB’s women’s team pursuit line-up alongside Neah Evans, Manon Lloyd and Emily Kay, after they beat Germany in the ride-off. Italy took the gold medal with Canada in second.

GB’s team sprinters secured bronze in the men’s team sprint, with Netherlands taking first place ahead of France.

The five-date 2017/18 UCI Track World Cup continues with round two in Manchester this coming weekend (November 10-12).